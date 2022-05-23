Reading, writing and arithmetic are important, but Surgoinsville Elementary principal Amanda Smith is hoping her students also move on to middle school with an understanding of the “soft skills” required to be successful in life.
That’s where “The Amazing Shake” competition comes in.
Last week the entire 3rd and 4th grades were pitted against each other in a competitions to determine who has the best manners and social skills.
“The idea comes from the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, and it’s a nationwide competition, but this is the first time we’ve done it,” Smith told the Review. “It’s on kind of a smaller scale for us for a first time, but hopefully we’ll get bigger and bigger, and maybe someday send kids to the national competition.”
For now Surgoinsville Elementary's competition is more about showing students what types of behavior and social skills will be expected of them as they get older.
Smith added, “We want to prepare kids for those real world experiences. Those soft skills. Presenting themselves well. Just being a good citizen and interacting with people appropriately in the public. Just preparing them for that.”
Interacting with adult professionals
Round 1 began last Tuesday, May 17 with all 128 students in Surgoinsville Elementary’s 3rd and 4th grades visiting six different stations in rapid fire succession for two minutes each.
At each station they demonstrated, and were judged on what Smith described as “soft skills” or “real world skills” such as thinking on your feet and appropriate communication in various situations.
After Round 1 the pool was narrowed to 30, and those students moved one to Round 2 where they were required to interact with various adult professionals from their communities.
Round 2 was about who presents themselves well, who stands out, and who is memorable. It took place int he gym where students were required to walk up to the adults, shake their hand, and engage in conversation.
Among the community leaders who participated in Round 2 were Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd, Clinch School teacher Misty Williams, Apex banker Janette Edens, First Horizon banker Tana Rainey, Surgoinsville Police Chief James Hammonds, HCSO SRO Sgt. Rene Larkin, County Clerk of Courts Randy Collier, high and middle school supervisor Thomas Floyd, hair salon owner Ann DeWitte, and Circuit Judge William Phillips.
After Round 2 the field was narrowed to 15 students including Lydia Nichols, Charlotte Baker, Izsy Smith, Nikolai Dykes-Wallen, Gabriel Juarez, Nevaeh Mechling, Emma Goode, Dalton Collier, Bella Suthers, Andrew England, River Hilton, Ethan Starks, Bella Whitson, Ilana McAmis, and Dawson Davis.
Those 15 were invited to Round 3 to have lunch in the school cafeteria with with their adult counterparts from Round 2 where the adults would be evaluating students on their behavior, manners, and communication, and social skills.
Lunch with the director of schools
After Round 3 the group was narrowed to the top-6, which included Izsy Smith, Nikolai Dykes-Wallen, Gabriel Juarez, Nevaeh Mechling, Bella Suthers, and Dawson Davis.
On Thursday, May 19 those top 6 students began Round 4 by touring downtown Rogersville, spending much of their time getting a “behind the scenes” tour of Courthouse offices from Trustee Jim Shanks.
They also got a “behind the scenes” tour at the Rogersville Post Office and First Horizon Bank before ending Round 4 at the Hale Springs Inn for lunch with Smith and director of schools Matt Hixson.
Students were observed on how they presented themselves throughout the day and use of manners and conversation at lunch.
After lunch with Mr. Hixson the group was narrowed to the top 3: Nikolai Dykes-Wallen, Izsy Smith, and Nevaeh Mechling.
Upon returning to Surgoinsville Elementary Thursday afternoon, those three students participated in a debate in front of their peers.
At the conclusion of the debate, The Amazing Shake winner was determined to be Nevaeh Mechling.