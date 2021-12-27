Employees and patrons of the Surgoinsville Library celebrated Christmas with a small party on Dec. 19. The children got to visit with Santa, decorate holiday cookies, drink hot chocolate and listen to Christmas stories read aloud.
Surgoinsville Library celebrates Christmas
Latest e-Edition
Trending Now
-
Man who crashed off of bridge near Rogersville listed in critical condition
-
Pedestrian stuck by vehicle in Rogersville flown to JCMC
-
GoFundMe page raising money to help injured HCSO Deputy
-
Alleged death threats over dogs killing livestock result in felony indictments
-
Teen sentenced to four years probation for burglary, theft and assault