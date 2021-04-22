The Cherokee High School golf team competed in the Sneds Tour at Cattails Meadow View Golf Course in Kingsport last weekend.
The Sneds website notes that the Sneds Tour is “Tennessee’s premier junior golf tour for golfers ages 4-19.”
In the 16-18 year-old division, Ty Edwards came in third place in his first ever Sneds Tour. He shot a 79, only four strokes away from the winner.
Brayden Lawson and Ryan Smith tied for eighth place with a strong 85.
In the 13-15 year-old division, Tanner McPeek shot a solid 84 for sixth place.
Volunteer High School’s Tucker McLain also came in strong with an eighth place finish shooting 87.