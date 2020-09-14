A significant number of my conservative acquaintances will not vote for Donald Trump because, they say, he is rude, crude and un-presidential. This is my response to them.
Donald Trump was not my candidate of choice for the last presidential election. This was the first letter I wrote to Donald Trump after the primaries.
Date: May 4, 2016
Dear Mr. Trump;
Congratulations! It seems, now, that you will be the Republican nominee for the 2016 presidential election. To say that you were not my choice is an understatement. In fact, I don’t believe that you are a true, principled conservative and I fear that you may do serious harm to this country.
Nevertheless, I remain hopeful; I believe that you mean well. I was encouraged by your recently published, conservative support for “America’s First Freedom,” the Second Amendment. I believe that you really want to see the people employed and the economy vibrant again. I believe that you really want the United States to be “Great Again.”
So, regardless of how I feel about the outcome of our primary elections, you are now the candidate we have and the one I must support in the general election. To do otherwise would be an irresponsible act of my personal stewardship with a possibly disastrous outcome for my country.
Should you become our next president, beyond just supporting you with my vote, God's Word charges all Christians (of which I am one) to “pray for rulers and for all who have authority so that we can have quiet and peaceful lives full of worship and respect for God. This is good, and it pleases God our Savior” (I Tim. 2:2-3)
Mr. President, that will especially include you. You have declared yourself to be a Christian but I have to tell you, many of us have our legitimate reasons to doubt that. If your profession of Christian faith is empty and without substance, I must tell you that the Lord God will not hear any prayer from you except the prayer of repentance from your sin and a cry unto the Lord Jesus Christ to forgive you and save you. Many Christians are praying, right now, that He would reveal Himself to you to that very end, that you might be saved.
So over the next few months leading up to the election and, over the next four years, should you be successful, I will endeavor to regularly hold you up in prayer-not that you would have your way but that God would have His way. Here are several specific ways that I, and many other Christians, will be praying for you:
- You are a very proud and arrogant man and that trait is one that God hates and will be a big hindrance to your success. I will pray that you will humble yourself, realize your inadequacies for the huge responsibilities you face and that you will recognize your personal sinfulness.
- I will pray that you will surround yourself with good political and spiritual counsel, and appoint true conservative advisors who will help you to protect our God-given republic.
- I will pray that you will truly depend on God for the wisdom, knowledge, understanding, and courage that you will need to make this country “Great Again.”
- I will pray that you will reject all the counsel and advice of others, that violates biblical principles.
- I will pray that God would enable you to resist temptations and pressures to act or rule immorally.
- I will pray that you will continue to set aside your own personal ambitions for the sake of the best interest of the people, the good of this country, and the religious freedom of the work of God in the nation.
- I will pray that you would be quick to seek God and trust His Word, as the source of your strength and the key to REAL success.
- I will pray that you will act carefully to maintain trustworthiness and righteousness in your administration and that you will strive to guard the dignity, honor, and reputation of your office.
- I will pray that you will control your rhetoric and strive to be a good example, of wholesome speech and conduct while carrying out your presidential responsibilities.
- I will pray that you will be always mindful that you will be held personally accountable to God for your attitudes, actions, and motives while serving your constituents.
- Finally, and most importantly, Mr. Trump, I will pray that you will seek the Lord while He may be found and turn to Him for the salvation of your soul.
Respectfully, Ralph M. Petersen
Well here we are and now that his first term is winding down, I am pleased at how God has answered many of our collective prayers. President Trump has surrounded himself with wise Christian counselors. In spite of constant personal attacks and efforts to obstruct or destroy him, President Trump has arguably done more for the protection of our constitutional republic and for the citizens of this great nation, than any other president in our history.
In this next election, I will Vote to Keep America Great Again. I will happily, proudly, and unashamedly, cast my one and only vote for President Donald Trump.