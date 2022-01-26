Two men were arrested on numerous charges following a high speed chase that began in Rogersville and ended in Stanley Valley, with the vehicle passenger allegedly tossing drugs out the window along the way.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Eric Pease stated in his report that he recognized Jonathan Eugene Collis, 40, 1611 Main Street, Surgoinsville, driving a gold Jeep Liberty on Main Street in Rogersville.
Pease knew Collins to have a suspended license. He and HCSO Deputy Billy Begley attempted a traffic stop, at which time Collis allegedly accelerate from Main Street onto Highway 11-W toward Surgoinsville, eventually turning north onto Stanley Valley Road and continuing 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Pease reportedly observed the passenger, Eric Jordan Miller, 35, 132 Lena Drive, Rogersville, throwing items out of the window on Stanley Valley Road, and later on Hickory Cove Road.
The pursuit continued onto Fisher Creek, Cave Springs and Rt. 70N where deputies got the vehicle stopped and arrested Miller and Collis near the Pressmen’s Home Road intersection.
Upon searching the vehicle police reportedly recovered several while pills believed to be Subutex on the floor as well as one blue Xanax pill. When they searched the area where Miller threw items out of the car they found 4.5 grams of meth, four unidentified pills and a small amount of brown powder believed to be heroin.
Collis was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of meth with intent to deliver, DUI, driving on a revoked license, no insurance, possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, tampering with evidence, driving left of center and speeding.
He had just pled guilty in Sessions Court on Jan. 19 to driving on a suspended license and failure to exercise due care. As of Thursday he remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.
Miller was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, abd tampering with evidence.
Miller had been arrested on Jan. 18 for driving on a suspended license and was free at the time of his arrest pending a Jan. 24 arraignment on that charge. As of Thursday Miller was held int he Hawkins County Jail with no bond set as well.