Surgoinsville BMA passes budget without previously discussed tax increase

Though the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor had previously discussed including a property tax increase within their 2021-2022 budget, they passed the budget on second reading on July 12 without it.
However, Mayor Merrell Graham told the Review that the board will revisit the idea of a tax increase next year.
Hawkins County’s property values are reappraised by the state of Tennessee every five years, with 2021 being a reappraisal year. As a result, property values throughout the county increased.
Thus, both the county and all of its municipalities must adjust their tax rate to reflect the new property values. This new rate will net the town the same amount of revenue from property taxes as last year, as the state also has a law that does not allow municipalities to receive a profit just from these reappraisals.
Surgoinsville’s new certified tax rate is $.9663 per $100 of assessed property value. This is opposed to the 2020-2021 tax rate of $1.20.
It was Vice Mayor Bob Jarnigan who had previously spoken in favor of the tax increase. When it came time for him to cast his vote in favor of the budget without the increase, he voted ‘yes,’ but noted that he was “reluctant” to do so.
“We can’t leave it (the property tax) at this forever,” he said. “We’ve not raised the taxes in 12 years.”
“We could have raised [taxes], but we’ve researched it, and... we’ve been advised that the town has a healthy general fund, and we will be fine doing the $.96 for a year,” Graham told the Review. “It looks like we’re probably going to raise it next year, but I don’t know yet what it will go to.”
In June, Graham told the Review that the board had considered raising the taxes from $1.20 to $1.30, but this wouldn’t have taken effect until the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Employee raise, new garbage truck
The budget includes $926,100 in projected revenue, $948,578 in projected expenditures and a $22,478 proposed deficit. The town is estimated to end the 2020-2021 fiscal year with a fund balance of $459,514.
Other notable expenditures in the budget include a 10% raise for all city employees, which will cost around $32,000.
Jarnigan was also an outspoken supporter of this raise, noting that the employees hadn’t received a raise in six years.
Additionally, the budget proposed that the town borrow $300,000 to purchase a new garbage truck and backhoe and pave several town roads. The board has not yet selected the roads to be paved. The board also authorized Graham to move forward with borrowing this money so they can purchase the truck soon.
Main Street bridge repair
Public Works Director Eddie McNally told the board that he was recently informed by the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation that they will begin the engineering process necessary to replace the bridge at Main Street and Surgoinsville Creek Road in the third quarter of this year.
“When they start the process of engineering, that’s always drawn out but needed,” he said.
He noted that they likely will not close the road for the engineering process, but it will be closed once the replacement begins. No official construction date has been set.
“I’m sure it will be an inconvenience for traffic,” McNally told the board. “There’s not much way to reroute.”
Property rezoned
In other news, the BMA voted in favor of a Planning Commission recommendation to rezone a building on Old Stage Road from B-3 business to R-3 residential.
The building was the former dental office of Dr. Ronald James, but it is now a private residence.