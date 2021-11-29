Police said a Rogersville man who was found naked at the Highland Cemetery Friday afternoon carrying a horse mask wanted to “share the love of God” and show children playing at the City Park what a naked man looks like.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Rogersville Police Department Officer Eric Pease responded to a report two a report of a man in the roadway in the vicinity of Fugate Street an dHawkins Street.
Upon his arrival Pease was unable to locate the man, but then received a report that there was a naked man carrying a black bag at the Highland Cemetery.
“I located the male subject in the graveyard naked, and when he seen me coming he dropped the black bag and took off running into the City Park,” Pease stated in his report. “I was able to get the male subject detained without incident and get him out of sight of the small children playing at the park.”
The suspect was identified as Ryan Nickolos Miller, 18, 409 Fugate Street, Rogersville.
Pease state that Miller admitted to using meth and said he'd been awake for a couple of days.
“Miller also stated he was ‘trying to share the love of God’ and go talk to the children in the City Park and let them see what a naked man looks like,” Pease stated in his report.
Miller was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and evading arrest by foot, and was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment set for Monday morning in Sessions Court.