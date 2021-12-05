Question: Are we to understand that Paul, in Galatians 5:19-23, is talking about the condition of today’s society?
Answer: No, but unfortunately it does fit very well. Paul is warning and cautioning all Christians of all ages in the significance/consequence of righteousness in our daily walks of life.
He begins his instruction by setting apart the “works of the flesh” and the “fruit of the Spirit” on the notion that a tree is known by the fruit it bears. It was Jesus that said “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them” (Matthew 7:20). Paul’s purpose is as clear to the Galatian Christians as it was to the Roman Christians; “For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live” (Romans 8:13). Paul is using the word flesh to stand for the complete practice of immoral character within the human race/culture. So, with that in mind let’s see what Paul says about works of the flesh and the Christian life:
Paul lists seventeen different sins, breaking them down to five categories:
1. Sins of physical or carnal desire (v 19)
• Adultery
• Fornication
• Uncleanness
• Lasciviousness
2. Sins of superstition or false worship (v 20a)
• Idolatry
• Witchcraft
3. Sins of social sickness or representation of a selfish, bitter spirit (vs 20b-21a)
• Hatred
• Variance
• Emulations
• Wrath
• Strife
• Seditions
• Heresies
• Envying’s
• Murders
4. Sins of individual excesses or unrestrained behavior (v 21a)
• Drunkenness
• Reveling
5. Sins of such like (v 21a)
“Now the works of the flesh are manifest” (v 19a). When we see or God sees an apple on a tree, we all, then, know that the tree is an apple tree! By the word “flesh” we are to know that the sinful and fallen condition of the soul, which is no longer under the guidance of God’s Spirit (Romans 8:14) and/or the right reason, but under the creature passions; and being even rendered more unacceptable and disorderly by the influence of sin; so that man’s soul is in as worse state that it can be. So all-dominating is this evil nature that it leads men into all kinds of crimes; and among them the ones listed above, which are manifest—known to all, and most prevalent; and are most solemnly forbidden by the gospel, and provides no pardon for the blame and condemnation generated by them—the works of the flesh have an obvious/clear character!
Therefore, in verse 21b, Paul issues a strong two-part warning:
1. “Which I tell you before…” It seems that we need telling over and over, and even then, all too often, we still don’t get it.
2. “They which do such things shall not inherit (reign with Christ 2 Timothy 2:12) the Kingdom of God!”
That is about as serious as it gets. Souls are at stake! Are you walking in the light? (See 1 John 1:5-7.)
Next lesson: “Fruit of the Spirit.”
