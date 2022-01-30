A man accused of firing gunshots into the scale house at the Carters Valley Road landfill Wednesday afternoon later told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office he was drunk at the time and doesn’t remember.
Around 2:14 p.m. Wednesday the HCSO responded to a shooting complaint at the Republic landfill located at 2825 Carters Valley Road near Church Hill.
HCSO Detective Jeff Greer stated in his report that he spoke to a landfill employee who was working in the scale house around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The employee stated that a red truck driven by a while male with a female passenger came across the scale loaded with trash, and she waived it through.
“(The employee) said that just a few minutes later the vehicle came back out and (the driver) fired three shots at the building,” Greer said. “One of the rounds came through the desk she was sitting at.”
Video surveillance showed a red 1990s model Ford F-150 pickup went to the dumpster, the occupants unloaded the garbage, and then the pickup sped away recklessly, spinning its wheels and throwing gravel, Greer reported.
Video futher shows a male driving past the building with the male driver holding a gun out the window. A .380 shell casing was located at the scene.
Thursday morning HCSO Deputy Hunter Newton spotted a red pickup on Highway 11-W that matched the description of the truck from the shooting.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as Jeremy Scott Hale, 28, 123 MacGregor Lane, Rogersville, who was found in possession of a Ruger LCP .380 handgun. Newton also reported finding shell casings in the floorboard that matched the one found at the landfill.
“At the sheriff’s office the driver gave a signed statement that he was at the landfill the day before with a female, but he stated he was so drunk he can’t remember anything about the trip,” Greer stated in his report.
Hale was charged with felony reckless endangerment. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.