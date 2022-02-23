A man who who was trapped neck deep in frigid Big Creek after his truck was swept off a flooded Stanley Valley bridge was rescued Wednesday morning by a regional swift-water rescue team.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning shortly before 9 a.m. in the Stanley Valley community off of George Allen Road.
Terry Arnold with the Kingsport Fire Department told the Review that it appears the victim was attempting to drive over a flooded bridge and the current carried his pickup into Big Creek.
Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Rescue Squad and the Stanley Valley VFD initially responded. The truck was reportedly wedged against a rock on its side in heavy current in 3-4 foot deep water.
Rescuers could see through the sun roof that the victim was neck deep in water.
Initial responders requested District Resources which included swift water rescue personnel from Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, and Washington County EMS.
Arnold said the rescue was very dangerous.
"We had a bank operation where they tethered the raft and floated downstream to the truck and pulled the gentleman out," Arnold said. "They had to open the door and bust the window, and physically pull the guy out of the vehicle. He was semi-conscious. They put him in the raft and rowed over to the bank."
As of noon the victim was on his way to the hospital, suffering from possible hyperthermia.
"Some of the rescues are by the numbers, but this was a pretty risky one," Arnold said. "The guys did a great job."
For the past several years January and February have been the worst months of the year in Hawkins County of dangerous flooding, resulting in multiple water rescue situations similar to what happened Wednesday in Stanley Valley.
Some rescues have been successful, but there have also been fatalities. The phrase that Hawkins County rescuers want all motorists to remember when they come upon a flooded roadway is, "Turn around, don't drown".