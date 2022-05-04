Rogersville attorney, and until recently, City Attorney William Phillips defeated Crystal Jessee and Bradley Mercer to maintain the Third Judicial District Circuit County Judge Part II seat.
Phillips won the GOP nomination in Tuesday's primary. With no Democrats or Independents qualified, Phillips will win the Aug. 4 general election unopposed.
Phillips was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to fill the Circuit Judge Part II seat last year following the retirement of Judge Thomas Wright. The district serves Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen and Greene counties.
Check back later for the overall vote tally for all four counties, but in Hawkins County Phillips won handily with 4,112, ahead of Jessee with 1,588 and Mercer with 821.
“It was an honor to be appointed by the Governor, and I’ll never forget that,” Phillips tld the Review Tuesday night. “But to be elected by the people is so incredibly humbling. I an very appreciative of my opponents. They ran a clean race. But, I’m honored to be elected by the people to represent them, and pledge as i have all along to be a judge for all of the Third Judicial District.
Although both opponents were from two counties in the district that are larger than Hawkins County, Phillips said his family, friends, and supporters helped him overcome that disadvantage.
“I hope voters looked to the experience and qualifications of the candidates, but we put in the work,” Phillips said. “Between my wife, my children, and my supporters, and the people we got to meet along the way with whomI’ve developed friendships — that was it. It wasn’t me. It was them.”
What can residents of the Third Judicial District expect from their newly elected Circuit Judge?
“They can expect a judge who comes to the bench with integrity. Who will be prepared to devote the necessary attention to their case, and who will listen objectively to the litigants who come before me.”
The loss of his father I January of 2021 has been on Phillips’ mind throughout his campaign, and as judge he hopes to continue a family legacy. Bill Phillips had been Rogersville City Attorney since 1976 when he passed away last year, after which William was appointed to fill his shoes.
“Dad would have loved this whole process,” Phillips said. “I’ve certainly done my best to make him proud, and what would make him proud is that I do a good job. I’m committed to doing the best job that I can for all of the citizens in the Third Judicial District. My father’s legacy of service is extraordinarily important to me, and I never want to let that down.”
The only other contested Judicial election was for Public Defender, which was won by Todd Estep over Deanna Snyder. Check back later for an update on that race.