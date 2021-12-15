Rescuers at the scene reported no serious injuries resulting from a three car crash on Rt. 66S Wednesday morning just south of Rogersville.
The crash occurred at near the Big Springs Road intersection shortly after 11 a.m.
A witness stated that the crash appeared to be the result of one vehicle crossing the center line. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was dispatched to investigate.
One car contained an adult male and an infant came to rest in the yard of a nearby residence, and a second car contained the driver only came to rest in the middle of the road.
A pickup occupied by two workers rolled down and embankment on the side of the road and came to rest on its roof.
Both lanes of Rt. 66S were shut down for removal of the wreckage.
Check back at www.therogersvillereview.cm for more information as it becomes available.