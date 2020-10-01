Dr. Michael Daniel Belcher, a long-time resident of Hancock County, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020, after a hard fought battle with an unexpected illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Belcher; brother, Ricky Kinsler, sister, Debra Kay Kinsler; grandparents, Milum (Lillie) Kinsler and Laymon (Dora) Belcher.
Michael was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 1st, 1962. He moved to Tennessee at an early age and spent most of his life residing in the mountains of Hancock County. He has worked in education for the past 32 years serving as a classroom teacher, principal, administrator, and Director of Hancock County Schools. Better known to some as “Doc”, Michael earned his Doctoral Degree, and all degrees preceding, from East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Belcher had a passion for family, education, and the outdoors. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and cherished granddad. He loved being an educator and the highlight of his life was helping young minds develop. His wisdom and insight in the education field will be dearly missed. He was a true sportsman at heart and had a deep love for hunting and fishing. It can easily be said that whatever he was doing, he was doing it wholeheartedly.
Michael is survived by;
his mother; Ola Jean Belcher
his loving wife; Julie (Holdway) Belcher
his children; Michael Ryan (Marylynn) Belcher, Jonah (Natasha) Belcher, Keesha (Nathan) McFarland, and Seth Belcher
his grandchildren; Emma, Jackson, and Allie McFarland, Kaden and Lauren Belcher, and Connor Belcher
brother; Robert (Bobby) Kinsler
sister; Lillie Tate
a host of many other friends and family.
A visitation for family and friends was held Wednesday, September 23, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville, TN. The funeral service were Thursday, September 24, Burial immediately followed the service at Kinsler Cemetery on Panther Creek Road, Sneedville, TN.
Reverend Joe Davis officiated
Special music was provided by Chandra Greene, Timmy Collins, and O’Neil Greene.
Serving as pallbearers were Troy Collins, Terry Ray Collingsworth, Bobby Kinsler, Greg Marion, Kenny Reed, and Scott Willis.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements