Marsh Regional Blood Center’s “Pints for Paws” blood drive will be held from Feb. 19-26 in Marsh Regional’s blood donation centers in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City.
Donors will receive a commemorative Marsh Regional bandana for their four-legged family members and the opportunity to fill out a special paw print in honor or memory of a beloved pet. Additionally, Marsh Regional will make a $10 donation to the donor’s favorite animal supporting non-profit.
“Pints for Paws is a great opportunity for folks to not only support their friends and neighbors, but also the animals who are in need in our communities,” said Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional. “Many of our donors have huge hearts for animals, and we’re all excited for this opportunity to help dogs and cats who need forever homes.”
Pints for Paws will take place at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport, 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.
All centers are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Additionally, the Julia Davis Collection Center in Kingsport is open from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.
When blood donors visit the collection centers and give, they will be able to select the shelter or non-profit they want to support.
Partnering shelters
Appalachian Highlands No-Kill Animal Shelter (formerly the Humane Society of Washington County), The Bridge Home No Kill Shelter, Bristol Va. Animal Care and Control, City of Bristol, Tenn. Animal Control, Frank Feline and Rescue, Greene County Animal Society, Hawkins County Animal Shelter, Holly Help Spay and Neuter, Paws of Southwest Virginia, Pet Works, Scott County Animal Shelter, Sullivan County Animal Shelter, Unicoi Animal Shelter and the Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter.
Donors will also have the opportunity to write in a non-profit of their choice.
“By taking an hour of their time, blood donors aren’t just saving lives of patients, but they’re lending a hand to animals who need help, too,” Sukel said.
Interested donors can call the donation center they wish to visit to make a blood donation appointment: Kingsport 423-408-7500; Bristol 423-652-0014; or Johnson City 423-282-7090. Donors can visit Marsh Regional Blood Center to learn more about blood donation or schedule a blood drive. Appointments are not necessary to donate and walk-ins are welcome.