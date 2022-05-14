Eastman Chemical Company announced on May 6 that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Wells Fargo, NA and Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to repurchase $500 million of Eastman’s common stock.
With the execution of the ASR, Eastman will have made significant progress towards its target of repurchasing greater than $1 billion of shares in 2022, with approximately $750 million completed in the second quarter.
ASR repurchases will be under the remainder of the February 2018 $2 billion Board of Directors share repurchase authorization as well as the December 2021 Board $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization. Upon completion of the ASR, Eastman will have authorization to repurchase another approximately $2.12 billion of shares.
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Willie McLain said, “This accelerated share repurchase demonstrates our confidence in our company’s market value and our commitment to continue delivering value to our stockholders through share repurchases.”
Eastman expects approximately 80% of the share repurchases under the ASR agreement (3.8 million shares) on May 9, 2022, based on the company’s closing price of $105.67 on May 5, 2022. The ASR repurchases are expected to be completed by third quarter 2022, with the total number of repurchased shares based on Eastman’s volume-weighted average price during the term of the agreement, less a discount.
Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results
At the Eastman Chemical Company annual meeting on May 5 stockholders:
1. Re-elected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to one-year terms.
2. Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the “say-on-pay” vote.
3. Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.
4. Rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the Board of Directors take steps necessary to reduce from 25% to 10% the ownership threshold required for stockholders to call special meetings of stockholders.
Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to stockholders in connection with the meeting.
The proxy statement is also available at investors.eastman.com, Annual Meeting. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC and also posted on investors.eastman.com
Eastman Board Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable July 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2022.