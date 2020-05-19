Hawkins County’s town square Memorial Day service will give citizens a chance to honor the country’s fallen soldiers while also practicing social distancing.
The event will take place on Rogersville’s courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
“American Legion Hawkins County Post 21 with participation from Joseph Rogers VFW Post 9543, Church Hill VFW Post 9754, Auxiliary Unit 21 and Auxiliary Unit 231 will be honoring our soldiers of Hawkins County and our country that paid the ultimate sacrifice during all wars for the freedom that we enjoy today,” reads the event’s press release.
This will be one of the first group events held since the state begins to reopen after COVID-19.
Students from both Cherokee and Volunteer High School’s NJROTC programs have traditionally participated in the annual event. Due to the COVID-19 school closures, however, these students will be unable to do so.
“We regret that our NJROTC students from Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools will not be able to participate in this years’ program,” said Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins.
Elkins encouraged all community members and veterans to attend the event.
He also noted that attendees who need seating are advised to bring their own, as none will be provided. All social distancing protocol will be followed at the event.
“We have plenty of room for everyone to space out so they will be safe,” Elkins noted.
He added, “If you can’t come to this service please remember all of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for you and me on Memorial Day.”
“Light up the night”
Elkins also told the Review that American Legion posts all across the nation have something special planned for this Memorial Day.
American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford is urging the public to honor the country’s fallen military heroes at dusk on Memorial Day by lighting candles of remembrance and placing them on front porches.
The commander also suggests that families make signs expressing their gratitude for military sacrifice, photograph friends and family holding up the signs and sharing the images on social media.
“As we continue to follow stay-at-home guidance during the coronavirus pandemic, we must not fail to remember the men and women who fought for our freedoms,” Oxford said in a press release. “Memorial Day observances around the country and beyond are certain to be much different this year, but we can show our respects by lighting and displaying candles to remind everyone why we must never forget the meaning of this sacred holiday.”
He added that different-colored candles can symbolize different remembrances.
“You can light a red candle to remember those who shed their blood in combat and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country,” he said. “A white candle can remind us all of the POWs and MIAs who are not yet home from wartime service. A blue candle can symbolize our eternal love of those who did come home but have since left us. Any way you choose, light a candle of remembrance, or three, for the fallen to let the world know that Memorial Day matters deeply to The American Legion, even if ceremonies and public observances are significantly changed this year.”
Stories and images from such Memorial Day observances can be posted on legion.org/legiontown as well as social media channels like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, tagging The American Legion National Headquarters. Participants are asked to use the hashtag #candlesofhonor so images and messages can be aggregated in social media.
