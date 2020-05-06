ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager.
Natalie Pishner, 14, was last seen on May 2, 2020, in Hawkins County, possibly wearing a gray Myrtle Beach sweatshirt.
She is white, with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds.
If you have seen Natalie or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121, or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
