ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will hold a Commodity Distribution on Sept. 22, at Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old State Hwy. 66.
Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first-come, first-served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tenn. Department of Agriculture.
Each recipient must have an orange colored commodity ID card in order to pick up their commodities. An ID card is obtained by completing an application at the Neighborhood Service Center.
We strongly encourage each recipient to complete the application the week prior to the date of your distribution, this will reduce your wait time during the distribution. However, staff will be available on site during the Distribution to assist in acquiring a commodity card. If someone is picking up your commodities, they must have your ID card and be authorized on your application; limits to pickup are ten orders.
The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 12 noon or earlier if food is no longer available.
Misrepresentation of need, or sale or exchange of USDA commodities is prohibited and could result in a fine, imprisonment, or both. USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program is available to all eligible recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.