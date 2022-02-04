The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three escaped inmates that escaped from the Sullivan County Jail Friday morning.
Information on those that escaped is below:
Tobias Wayne Carr (12/7/83), age 38; 5’11”, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. He was in jail awaiting trial for Second Degree Murder, Vandalism, Tampering with Evidence.
Johnny Shane Brown (6/14/71), age 50; 5’11”, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair. He was in jail for Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Stalking.
Timothy Allen Sarver (10/18/76), age 45; 6’2”, 235 pounds, green eyes, strawberry blonde hair. He was in jail for Auto Theft, Identity Theft, Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Reverse 911 call to citizens to alert them and provide a description of the inmates. Anyone with information on these escaped inmates is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them.
The United States Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively assisting in the apprehension of these inmates. Surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting as well.
Anyone with information regarding where the men may be headed is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.