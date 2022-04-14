From chocolate bunnies to Peeps, Easter can be all about the sweets.
But that doesn’t mean your holiday meal shouldn’t include a warm and enjoyable dessert. Here’s how to get cooking.
CARROT CAKE
The best part about carrot cake, besides their obvious connection to the Easter bunny, is how few ingredients you really need. Many of them, in fact, are already tucked away on kitchen shelves.
Most recipes call for all-purpose flour, but you can also swap out for gluten-free options. You’ll typically also need salt, cinnamon and vanilla extract Use a neutral-flavored oil, though the more adventurous might substitute melted coconut oil. Either way, this is critical for moistness.
Try combining white and brown sugar for more complexity. Hand grate the carrots for more texture; use a food processor for a smoother finish. Whatever you do, don’t scrimp on the carrots! If the recipe calls for three cups, pour them in confidently. Pecans and raisins are, of course, optional.
LEMON COOKIES
Use lemon extract when baking these homemade cookies. Lemon oil is not interchangeable, because it is much more intense. Add the called-for lemon juice directly on top of your baking soda, where it should bubble. That means your baking soda has been activated.
If it doesn’t foam, the baking soda is expired. Subbing confectioners sugar for the granulated version in your dough gives the finished product a welcome lightness. Try adding a tablespoon of honey into the dough.
It attracts water, which helps your lemon cookies stay denser and softer, without being too cake-y. Use two teaspoons of cornstarch to give them a soft-batch feel. For a more robust flavor, sprinkle your cookies with lemon zest.
CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW FONDUE
Not the baking type? Here’s a simple way to liven up any Easter, using extra items that are usually around after family get togethers.
Ingredients
8 oz. white chocolate
1/2 cup cream
8 large marshmallows
Pretzels or fruit
Directions
Combine the marshmallows, cream and chocolate in a medium saucepan, then place over medium-low heat. Constantly stir the mixture, until the marshmallows and chocolate melt together. Remove from heat and place in a festive bowl — then serve with the fruit and pretzels for dipping.