HYMN NOTES: What Child is This?

William Dix was born in Bristol, England in 1837. He wrote and published at least 40 hymns including “WHAT CHILD IS THIS?”
It was one of his best hymns but, unfortunately, modern publishers, thinking it was too dark and depressing for a Christmas carol, removed half the second stanza. What remains is a bright, joyful song of the celebration of Jesus’ birth without the unpleasant gloom of the cross.
Before the alteration, there were three stanzas of eight lines each with no refrain. Now there are three, four-line stanzas with a common refrain that was originally the last lines of the first stanza. So, today, in most hymnbooks there is an abbreviated, inoffensive text that neglects an important doctrinal purpose of the song.
The carol starts with a rhetorical question. These kinds of questions are often used to emphasize a truth or to make an expression of amazement. Sometimes those kinds of questions are used in Scripture.
For example, when Jesus calmed the storm that was threatening the disciples, they asked themselves, “Who is this, that even the wind and the sea obey Him?” (Mk 4:41).
They all knew the answer; This Man is God.
The question asked in verse one is; “WHAT CHILD IS THIS?” And, of course, we know the answer. It’s plainly revealed in Scripture; “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” (Jn 1:14). This baby is Christ the King.
Verse two poses another important question; “Why is He lying in such mean estate?”
The word, mean, doesn’t mean cruel or unkind; it describes His ordinary, or lowly birth. His arrival was in a humble, insignificant place and surrounded by common people. There was no pompous ceremony; there were no exalted dignitaries. There were no fancy furnishings. He was born in a smelly stable and laid in a filthy feeding trough.
And the verse goes on to explain that this silent little Baby is the living Word of God, who is here “pleading” for our souls.
And this is where the editors made their terrible cut. In the original text, William Dix continued the account with the prophetic reason for this Baby’s coming- “The nails and the spear shall pierce Him.”
That is an allusion to the crucifixion. He came to bear the suffering and death on the cross for us. This Baby, the Son of Mary, was born to die.
His birth in the manger is a reason to rejoice only because of His death on the cross. So, we sing, “Come, peasant king to own Him.” That phrase is the invitation of the Gospel. When Jesus came to His own people, they rejected Him. But the insignificant, lowly shepherds and the wise men from far countries came to worship Him. And so, the final stanza is a song of Joy; Jesus came to bring salvation to all who will believe.
(Here are all the original lyrics. The bold, italicized lines are the ones that have been removed.)
1. What Child is this who laid to rest,
On Mary’s lap is sleeping?
Whom Angels greet with anthems sweet,
While shepherds watch are keeping?
This, this is Christ the King,
Whom shepherds guard and Angels sing;
Haste, haste, to bring Him laud,
The Babe, the Son of Mary.
2. Why lies He in such mean estate,
Where ox and ass are feeding?
Good Christians, fear, for sinners here
The silent Word is pleading.
Nails, spear shall pierce Him through,
The cross be borne for me, for you.
Hail, hail the Word made flesh,
The Babe, the Son of Mary.
3. So bring Him incense, gold, and myrrh,
Come peasant, king to own Him;
The King of kings salvation brings,
Let loving hearts enthrone Him.
Raise, raise a song on high,
The virgin sings her lullaby.
Joy, joy for Christ is born,
The Babe, the Son of Mary.
