Hello dear readers. How are you doing? I was lazing around this morning, sleepily thinking about my day on the horizon when I happened to think about my favorite time of day.
Do you have a part of the day that is special for you? A part that brings excitement or a beautiful peace? I have different parts of the day for different seasons.
In the summer I ardently soak up the sunshine in the middle of the day. I make all kinds of plans to swim, have outdoor picnics or just generally do anything that is out in the sun. My favorite part of a summer day would be the afternoon. Have you ever noticed that on an August day in the afternoon, when everything is a deep green on a sunny day that every movement of green is like enchantment?
What about Autumn from September into November? September is still hot down here in the South. By the time October comes around the sunlight is diffused, the leaves change color.
Afternoons are my favorite then too. November I am starting to hibernate like a bear. We all want to eat soups, stews, roast beef and apple pies. Have you ever noticed that just before dark on a November evening the trees, now bare of their leaves appear dark against the gray sky? I love that time of day.
Where I live, a thick fog appears almost every night at the end of daylight, adding to the ambiance. I like that time of day pared with classical music. It adds to the drama.
Then we get winter. My favorite time of day in the winter months is still right at dusk. I think it’s because it gets cold. I like to cozy up with a Charlotte Bronte book and a hot cup of tea. Perfection.
When spring hits it seems to fill us with hope and promise of exciting days to come. I start to get out of my winter vibe of sleepy relaxation and like to work outside, go to the gym, cook lighter foods.
So, what is your favorite time of day? I hope that you can find some time to just enjoy your favorite time of day. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.