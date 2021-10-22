To the Editor: In response to James C. Weart’s guest column in the Sept. 26-27 opinion page, I feel the need to comment.
Great review of Robert E. Lee’s many military accomplishments. But what of his treasonous choice to secede from the Union.
Mr. Weart’s statement, “Lucky for the South that the ‘loser’ refused Lincoln’s offer to join the Union Army,” tells it all when he said, “He could have crushed the south within six months.”
Imagine how much less trauma and loss of life, had Lee accepted Lincoln’s offer to lead the Union Troops. He would have been an American hero.
How can Lee’s role in Amercian history be addressed with nary a mention of why the war was fought — continued enslavement of African American people.
The secessionists fought the war to preserve the institution of slavery for the Southern economy. Something we should regret, not admire.
Linda Orth, Grainger County