A Nov. 6 charity motorcycle ride from downtown Rogersville to the Castle Barn music venue at Pressman’s Home will raise money for the Forward Flag veteran’s center in Rogersville.
Registration is 9:30 to 11 a.m. that morning at the Rogersville Baptist Church parking lot across from post office in downtown Rogersville.
Kickstands go up at 11 a.m., with the ride through scenic Hawkins County including a stop at Laure Run Park for refreshments, and then on to The Castle Barn at Pressman’s Home where they will arrive at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The cost of the charity ride is $20 with all proceeds go to Forward Flag. Everyone who participates in the ride will receive a T-Shirt.
Forward Flag is a 501c3 charity, founded in 2013, to help prevent veteran suicide; first by raising awareness of the suicide rate and second to offer preventive measures.
The Rogersville chapter located at 3815 Rt. 66S provides a variety of services, as well as a place for veterans to come hang out and talk to someone.
But, you don’t have to be a motorcycle owner to participate in the fun, or help raise money for this worthy cause.
Following the ride there will be a benefit concert at the Castle Barn, as well as food, a classic car show, vendors, a bonfire, and raffles. It’s a family friendly event, and all veterans eat free.
The Toby Gibson Band to play during the day. The evening concerts begin at 6 p.m. and will feature Jeff Orr, Jamie Saylor, and Small Time Napoleon.
All attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as well as an appetite to enjoy BBQ cooked on site and sold by Red Dog on Main. Red Dog will also be serving a variety of other picnic treats such as hot dogs.
The suggested entry fee donation for the event is a minimum of $10, and all gate proceeds go to Forward Flag.
Sponsors of the event include WRGS, Red Dog on Main, Hollywood Hillbilly, Coffee at the Kyle, and B Well Natural Health Store.