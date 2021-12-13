Former Hawkins County HAZMAT chief Michael William Thacker pleaded guilty Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to felony theft in connection with a state comptroller’s investigation into the misappropriation of $7,076.
On Friday Thacker pled guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to one count of Class D Felony Theft over $2,500, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Debit Card, and one count of Forgery.
He was sentenced to two years of probation, and he was granted a Judicial Diversion. If Thacker completes the terms of his probation his record can be expunged.
As a condition of his sentence, Thacker was also ordered by the Court to pay restitution to the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury investigated allegations of malfeasance related to the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team for the period from January 1, 2017, through January 26, 2021.
The results of the investigation were communicated with the Office of the District Attorney General of the 3rd Judicial District.
The Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HCERT) was officially founded in 2001 and provides technician-level response within Hawkins County for hazardous materials and other emergencies.
It is a nonprofit corporation funded by a combination of donations and contributions, primarily from Hawkins County government and individual residents. HCERT is governed by a three member board. The board and active members appoint the chief who serves as acting president.
Beginning in 2003, Michael Thacker was elected to various HCERT leadership roles including chief and assistant chief. Since at least 2007, Thacker unofficially served as the treasurer of HCERT and signed checks, kept the debit card, paid most bills, received bank statements, and managed collections.
The state comptroller investigation revealed that Thacker misappropriated HCERT funds from January 1, 2017, through January 26, 2021, totaling at least $7,076.50.
This misappropriation included unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals, personal fuel purchases, cash back from purchases, jewelry purchased for a family member, and a HCERT check transacted by Thacker for his personal benefit. The following table summarizes Thacker’s total misappropriation by method and calendar year:
Details of each misappropriation
ATM Cash Withdrawals. Investigators identified 33 unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals totaling $4,831.50 which Thacker acknowledged were for his personal benefit.
Personal Fuel Purchases. Investigators identified 43 unauthorized fuel purchases totaling $1,553 which Thacker acknowledged were for his personal benefit.
Cash Back from Purchases. Investigators identified 6 purchases that included unauthorized cash back to Thacker totaling $180. Thacker acknowledged the cash was for his personal benefit.
Personal Jewelry Purchase. Investigators identified one jewelry store purchase totaling $212 which Thacker acknowledged was the purchase of a ring for the personal benefit of a family member.
HCERT Check. Thacker told investigators he wrote a $300 HCERT check to himself for the purchase of a lawn mower, but the transaction was not legitimate, and no lawn mower was purchased.
In addition, Thacker signed another check signer’s name on the check without their knowledge or consent.
Thacker, 49, 103 Arrowhead Drive, Rogersville, told investigators that he used HCERT funds for his personal benefit due to personal and financial issues, and he left the HCERT board in August 2021.