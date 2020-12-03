Hawkins HAZMAT chief says agency to shut down if county funding isn't released

“Be assured that, if we don’t receive our funding by January, then sometime in February, we will be forced to shut down completely,” Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT organization) Chief Tony Robinson wrote in a letter sent to Commissioners last Saturday.
Robinson told the Hawkins County Commission that the county’s allotted funding contribution was being withheld from the organization, and, without it, the organization cannot afford to operate.
The reason the funding has been withheld so far: HCERT is one of only a few county agencies that had not met County Mayor Jim Lee’s request for all county-funded nonprofits to turn over financial records.
However, Robinson told the Review on Wednesday that he was acting on the advice of a commissioner when he chose not to turn over the financial records. Robinson said that, after looking into the matter further, he found that the commissioner had offered bad advice.
Thus, Robinson told the Review that he is awaiting information from the organization’s bank and plans to soon turn over the financial information.
The matter is also set to be a main talking point at the Commission’s Public Safety Committee meeting scheduled for Dec. 10.
“…we will be forced to shut down completely”
“It appears that Mr. Lee isn’t going to give any of the funding that has been appropriated for our agency,” Robinson wrote in the letter that he sent to Commissioners on Nov. 28.
The Commission approved the county’s 2020-2021 budget at their August meeting. This included a $19,600 contribution to HCERT, as well as a one-time-only $1,500 bonus. All county fire departments were awarded that same $19,600 plus a one-time $6,500 bonus.
Robinson noted in his letter that, as of Nov. 28, HCERT had less than $500 in the bank to operate on.
“Just so you know how close we are,” he wrote. “That being the case, we will have no other choice but to cease operations. We do not want to do this, but we are not getting the funding that you have approved and provided for us. We just can’t assume the liability entailed with it.”
He further noted that the agency will respond “only if it is a true emergency” and only until the agency’s next $6,500 insurance payment is due in February.
“We will keep the doors open and trucks rolling as long as we can,” Robinson said. “But be assured that if we don’t receive our funding by January, then sometime in February we will be forced to shut down completely. I urge you all to please do what you can to ensure we get the funding we all desperately need. Not just for us. But for the citizens and the first responders of Hawkins County.”
He added, “On a personal note here, I have been with this organization since day one. Since that time, I have seen several commissioners and mayors. I’ve never seen any public safety budgets withheld for no apparent reason, until now. I know this is going to be a domino effect on this county. We’re the first to stop. But I guarantee, we won’t be the last.”
Four county-funded agencies investigated by comptroller
Hawkins County currently has four nonprofit organizations being investigated by the state Comptroller of the Treasury.
The Comptroller’s office released its completed report on Clinch Valley Volunteer Fire Department (CVVFD) in September—the first of the four investigative reports to be released— and noted that they had over $2,500 in undocumented gas purchases. The Comptroller also identified seven deficiencies in internal control and compliance that allowed undocumented purchases to take place.
It was at this point that Lee announced that he will be requiring all nonprofits that receive funding from the county to turn over financial records, including bank statements dating back three years.
“I requested information from all emergency services which included Fire, EMS, and Rescue Squad three weeks ago,” Lee announced on Sept. 11. “Certified letters were mailed to the other nonprofit organizations yesterday (Sept. 10).”
He noted that Hawkins County Government donates over $1 million per year to nonprofit originations, and he wants to ensure that this is spent wisely.
“While this may not be a popular decision, I feel like it is my duty as the chief financial officer to see that the tax payers’ money is being used wisely,” he said. “An organization that operates efficiently can do more with the same contribution than one that operates inefficiently. We want our donations to count. That’s why it’s important to ask questions whenever we are asked to give and not vote based on personal political reasons. Some feel it is not the proper role of the government to bestow their forcibly taken taxes and in turn gift it to charities.”
His Sept. 11 announcement came two days after it was reported that that Carla Dykes, the secretary and treasurer for both the Church Hill Rescue Squad and the county Firemen’s Association, allegedly stole money from both organizations. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this situation.
Hawkins County’s 911 Central Dispatch office is also being investigated by the state comptroller for unrelated reasons.
Lee told the Review in January that he turned over the Central Dispatch bank statements to the comptroller because he “found some inconsistencies” in them though he did not specify what these were.
“He was wrong and so was I”
Robinson told the Review that he was acting on advice from a Commissioner when he chose not to turn over financial information.
“There was a county commissioner that told me not to give him (Lee) anything,” Robinson told the Review on Dec. 2. “He said he (Lee) wasn’t entitled to that. He also told Persia and Bulls Gap [Volunteer Fire Departments] not to submit it either. After looking for myself, the commissioner was wrong and so was I. So now I am awaiting our bank to call me so I can get the information to Jim Lee.”
Robinson further stated that he does expect to receive the county’s funding contribution once he turns over the financial information. Without it, though, the information in his letter still stands, and the agency will be forced to shut down.
“I said it and I’ll say it again—I apologize for any inconvenience this caused anyone,” Robinson told the Review. “I own this stupid decision on my own. As soon as I get the paperwork, it will be given to the Mayor’s office.”
A Commission Public Safety meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10, and the issue of county funding contributions is expected to be a major topic of conversation. Robinson noted that he plans to attend the meeting to address this situation and answer any other questions the committee might have.