Young adulthood is a period of incredible transition marked by personal growth and a newfound sense of independence. Many young adults confront that transition while simultaneously dealing with a mental health issue or substance abuse disorder. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 had a higher prevalence of serious mental illness when compared to adults between the ages of 26 and 49 and adults age 50 and older. In addition, SAMHSA notes that more than five million young adults report having a substance use disorder. Such issues can make the transition from teenager to young adult more challenging, potentially compromising young people’s ability to live full and independent lives. Treatment is vital when confronted by mental health or substance use disorders, and far too many young adults report receiving no treatment at all. For example, SAMHSA notes that 87 percent of young adults with substance use disorders report receiving no treatment for their conditions. Learning to recognize these common signs may compel young adults to seek treatment, while loved ones of young adults who notice any of the following signs can encourage men and women to seek treatment. • Trouble sleeping or oversleeping • Loss of interest in hobbies and friends • Feelings of anxiousness • Changes in overall energy levels • Changes in appetite and weight • Feelings of hopelessness • Difficulty in daily functioning • Extreme mood changes • Thoughts of suicide The National Institutes of Health urges anyone concerned with their mental health to bring those concerns to the attention of their primary care providers. The NIH notes that people with mental health conditions can be at risk for other medical conditions, including heart disease and diabetes. In addition, the National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that addiction can increase a person’s risk for various diseases, including cancer and HIV/AIDS. People who suspect they or a loved has a mental health or substance use disorder are urged to contact their primary care physicians. Treatment options and additional resources also are available at www.samhsa.gov.
Repetitive behaviors, depression, anxiety, compulsions, and even phobias are just a few of the mental health issues millions of people across the globe deal with every day. Symptoms of these conditions may range from mild to debilitating.
The World Health Organization says that one in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders in their lives. Roughly 450 million people currently suffer from such conditions, which puts mental disorders among the leading causes of ill health and disability worldwide.
Mental health is not something people may feel comfortable discussing.
Problems may go untreated for years, and some individuals may use self-medicating behaviors such as drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs to alleviate their symptoms.
Others continue to persist with illnesses when they do not have to. Cognitive behavioral therapy is one of the more successful methods to address mental health issues.
The National Association of Cognitive-Behavioral
Therapists defines CBT as
a general term for a classification of therapies with certain similarities. It does not exist as a distinct therapeutic technique. CBT is a short-term, goal-oriented psychotherapy treatment that takes a practical form to problem-solving, advises Psych Central.
The power is in the hands of the person engaging in the therapy. The therapist simply provides the ideas to get started.
CBT is used to treat a wide range of issues, including insomnia, anxiety, depression, alcohol abuse, relationship problems, and more. The process involves changing attitudes and behavior by focusing on the thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes that influence the way a person behaves.
The Mayo Clinic says
CBT talk therapy is performed in a structured setting, with a limited number of sessions. CBT identifies negative thinking so that challenging situations can be viewed more clearly and perceptions changed. While it is a tool in treating mental health disorders, anyone can benefit from CBT, especially those looking to cope with stress or other hurdles.
Cognitive behavioral therapy was developed by psychiatrist Aaron Beck in the 1960s. Beck was doing psychoanalysis at the time and discovered there was a link between thoughts and feelings.
Beck discovered people weren’t always aware of automatic thoughts that popped up in their minds, particularly those negative in nature. By identifying these thoughts, a client could overcome certain difficulties.
CBT is a balance between placing personal meaning on things and situations as well as the relationship between problems. Many therapists personalize CBT to meet the needs and personality of their patients.
Individuals who prefer a nonpharmaceutical approach to treating their mental health condition may find CBT can be helpful. Stress or uncomfortable feelings may arise, but therapists can work to avoid uncomfortable situations.
Finding a therapist with whom they feel comfortable can help people make the most of CBT.
Cognitive behavioral therapy is a commonly used regimen for helping people change behavior by exploring their feelings and thoughts.