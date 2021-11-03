Miss Anne Amis 1883-1974, lifelong resident of the Thomas Amis house, held a genuine affection for the family cook known as Aunt Fannie.
In a newspaper interview Miss Anne said "Aunt Fannie took care of me when I was a baby, she sang songs to me, told me lots of stories and made me sweets from the kitchen. I dearly loved her."
It prompted this writer to conduct a search to learn all I could about the woman who helped build this place. What was her last name? Was she married? Did she have children? Where was she buried? I started with the 1860 Hawkins Co., TN census to see if the Amis's living in this house at that time owned slaves.
They did not. So I went to the 1870 census, and in the household of Thomas and Matilda J. Amis, found an African-American female named Fannie Miller, age 34, born 1836, occupation cook.
So, her last name was Miller! Also with her was an Amanda Miller, born 1860. Possibly a daughter? When I looked at the 1880 census Fannie was not with the Amis family but in Nannie B. Clay's household at the Clay-Kenner House in Rogersville. She was a cook, and at this time, a widow. Amanda was not there, but there was a Caroline Anderson, age 17, mulatto.
Could she have been another daughter? Fannie disappeared from census records until 1920. This 86-year-old-woman born into slavery made her way in the world and seemingly on her own. Living with her was Sarah Chesnutt, companion, also 86.
1920 Census; Fannie Miller, age 86, b 1836, TN.; Gravel Street; Occupation: Laborer; Industry: General Work; Employment field: Own account; Home owned or rented: Owned; Home free or mortgaged: free; Able to read: No; Able to write; No.
Now THERE was a WOMAN! Unable to read or write, -she was debt free. So now my question is...what happened to Fannie Miller?
Is anyone around the area of Rogersville related to this African-American family? Where is Fannie buried? Could it be Mitchell-Crest Cemetery?
There is no gravestone for her there, yet she could be in one of the unmarked graves. We have reopened Aunt Fannie's room in Amis house and dedicated it to her memory.
I had a conversation with Miss Molly Pope in Rogersville sometime back and she said her aunt spoke fondly of Fannie Miller often.
If anyone has information about Aunt Fannie, please contact Wendy at the Thomas Amis House. I would very much like to meet the descendants of this remarkable woman. Thank you!
Wendy Jacobs owns the Amis Historic Site near Rogersville with her husband Jake, and is directly descended form Capt. Thomas Amis who settled the property in 1780. You can email her at wendypj@youngminds.com