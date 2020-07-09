Bear sighting in Rogersville

Reader Michelle Carleton saw this bear outside her house on the evening of the Fourth of July. ”I had a visitor show up right out my back door,” Carleton said. “I’ve lived in this house for nearly 12 years and I knew there were bear around here but I’d never laid eyes on one until that night. The bear tore down a bird feeder and was just munching away on some seed until I scared it off with a fog horn! As much as I enjoyed seeing it, I don’t want it to become problematic so I am taking steps to ensure it doesn’t return.” Carleton lives in the outskirts of Rogersville in the Caney Creek area.

 Photo courtesy of Michelle Carleton

