At their June 24 meeting, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen was presented with a settlement offer in a lawsuit involving Steven McLain against the town.
The lawsuit stems from an incident that took place back in 2017 when McLain was employed in the Public Works department as a mechanic and was not yet serving as Alderman.
After only minimal discussion during the meeting, the board declined to approve the $20,000 settlement offer, so the case will proceed to trial.
Alleged unjust termination
According to the lawsuit McLain filed through his attorney Daniel Boyd, McLain was employed as both a Public Works employee as well as the Public Works mechanic.
Published news reports from 2015 note that McLain was hired in May of 2014 at $16 per hour and was to split his time between Public Works and working as a mechanic on municipal vehicles. He received a $1 raise after six months of work and another 50 cent raise after a year. Thus, he became the highest paid person in public works at $17.50 per hour in 2015.
McLain is also the son-in-law of former Mayor Larry Frost. In fact, McLain alleges in the lawsuit that he was wrongfully terminated “as retaliation for his relationship with Frost.”
The lawsuit explains that, during the January 2017 BMA meeting, the board began discussing eliminating the mechanic position that McLain held. They also discussed offering McLain a different position in the town since McLain had not become a D.O.T. certified mechanic as the board had voted on.
This matter was then tabled for the February meeting, during which the board voted to eliminate the position of mechanic. McLain, however, was employed as a Public Works employee in addition to the position of mechanic. His position as a Public Works employee was not eliminated.
Additionally, McLain alleges in the lawsuit that he could not have obtained a certification as a D.O.T. mechanic, as no such certification exists. He did obtain a certification as an A.S.E. mechanic, though, as was required and requested by the board.
Published news reports from the time note that then Alderman Paul Hale claimed that he had incorrectly used the term “D.O.T. certified” when he meant “A.S.E. certified.”
McLain filed an appeal letter in March of 2017 to request a hearing on his dismissal, though this request was denied. The lawsuit further alleges that, since the town hired another employee in McLain’s place, this constitutes wrongful discharge.
Other contributing factors
The lawsuit also alleges that there were other contributing factors to McLain’s wrongful termination.
During his employment as mechanic and Public Works employee, McLain allegedly learned of Chris Jones, who was the town Mayor at the time, misappropriating and/or concealing town property relating to a snow plow and related equipment for Jones’ own personal use.
McLain made a report of Jones’ activity to the municipal police department. The lawsuit alleges that this police report was then immediately handed to Jones and then City Manager Gary Lawson.
The Lawsuit alleges that his reporting of Jones’ behavior directly contributed to the BMA decision to eliminate his position as mechanic.
The lawsuit requests $125,000 from the town to represent McLain’s lost wages and benefits as well as granting McLain’s appeal to review his termination and a reinstatement of his employment.
Since this incident, Jones has had other legal troubles and is now a convicted felon.
Jones took an ‘Alford’ plea on two separate cases in May of this year, though he will serve no jail time for either case. He will also still have to pay $571,000 in restitution and damages from a civil judgment.
As part of the first case, the 50-year-old Jones accepted a plea deal on a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly adult, a Class D felony, in exchange for a sentence of two years on supervised probation.
This came after Jones was indicted in February of 2020 on one count of theft over $250,000, a class A felony punishable by up to 25 years. Jones was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from his elderly grandmother’s estate in West Virginia prior to her death in 2016.
In the second case, Jones took an Alford plea on a Class E felony official misconduct in exchange for one year supervised probation. This will be served consecutively to the other two, for a total of three years on supervised probation.
This case stemmed from an incident in June of 2020 when he misused the official Mount Carmel town seal to create a fake eviction notice in an effort to remove his former girlfriend from his residence.
Jones has also already been indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury in June 2020 on one count of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation.
Board declines settlement offer
The board began the June 24 meeting in a closed-door executive session to discuss the $20,000 settlement offer, which was proposed by Mount Carmel’s insurance provider, Public Entity Partners.
Had the board voted to approve that settlement amount, the case would not proceed to trial. Alderman Jim Gilliam suggested that the board table the matter for the July meeting, but Chris Rose, who is representing the town in this case explained that “both counsel think there is a zero chance that this [case] gets continued.”
Mayor Pat Stilwell noted that a trial date for this case has already been set for late July, and the board meeting for that month is only a few days before the trial. In the end, no motions were made to table the matter or to accept the settlement. Thus, the settlement offer failed for lack of a motion.
Both McLain’s counsel Daniel Boyd and the town’s counsel Chris Rose were present at the meeting, but McLain was absent.