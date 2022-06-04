Based on a high level of local interest among artists, public officials, and citizens, Create Appalachia has invited a panel of local and regional experts to begin a longer-term conversation about murals.
The event will be held Monday, June 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, 400 Clinchfield Street, Kingsport.
Free admission, but registration is required.
The first half of the presentation will discuss murals as a way of increasing both quality of life and economic development. The second half will help those interested in becoming muralists to understand how they can position themselves to be chosen for such opportunities, both locally and outside of the region. Each segment will be followed by a Q&A period, during which panelists will answer questions submitted by attendees.
Jocelyn Mathewes, a local artist, Create Appalachia staff member, and art promoter who serves on Johnson City’s Public Art Committee, will serve as facilitator. She has high hopes that everyone who attends will learn something new.
She says, “We hope that this panel will inform and empower local artists, as well as make the process less opaque. A flourishing local arts community alongside strong and varied public arts initiatives can work together to bring opportunities that benefit all.”
“This is going to be a wonderful opportunity for everyone who attends to learn more about a hot topic,” says Katie Hoffman, Executive Director of Create Appalachia. “Obviously, we won’t have time to answer all of the questions submitted for the panelists, but they won’t go to waste. Those, along with the surveys we are designing, will shape opportunities for further exploration of this topic, including workshops and classes designed to fit the needs identified here.”
Panelists will include members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts. Muralists Jen Otey (founder of Rose Cottage School of Arts in Wytheville, VA) and Caitlin Maupin of Johnson City will also be on the panel. Alice Salyer, fine artist, muralist, and Digital Lab Manager at the William King Museum of Art, will also share her wisdom.
Thanks to the generosity of the Tennessee Arts Commission and their “Arts Build Communities” grants, we are able to offer this program to the public without charging for admission, but space is limited so registration is required. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@createappalachia) or email katie@createappalachia.org. Register at https://www.createappalachia.org/event/making-murals-artsatwork/ and choose either in-person registration or Zoom.
Create Appalachia strives to make the Appalachian Highlands a better place to live and work by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship that combines art, creativity, and technology. We work to sustain an environment that will generate new businesses, provide jobs in art-and-tech-based businesses, and highlight the important role that creativity plays in the region’s economic vitality. To learn more about Create Appalachia or to sign up for our monthly newsletter, please visit www.createappalachia.org.
The Arts@Work Series supports self-employed artists and makers, freelancers and remoter workers, and creative entrepreneurs and small businesses with free opportunities to develop their professional business skills. Topics include business strategy, marketing, communication and promotion, pricing, and client relations.
The Tennessee Arts Commission has graciously provided partial funding for the 2022 Arts@Work Series, allowing us to offer our sessions free of charge.