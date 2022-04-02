Arthritis and Exercise
Almost a quarter of Americans have arthritis, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
That’s about 54 million people. And around half of those are limited in their activities because of arthritis and more than one in four adults with arthritis say they have severe joint pain.
The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis, but there are other forms, too, including rheumatoid arthritis, gout and lupus. Symptoms of arthritis include pain, aching, joint stiffness and swelling.
What is Arthritis?
There are more than 100 types of arthritis. Most of those cause pain and stiffness around affected joints, but some types can also affect other organs. People with inflammatory arthritis can also develop complications with other illnesses because they have weakened immune systems from the arthritis or the medications used to manage it.
Arthritis is usually diagnosed by taking a thorough medical history, conducting a physical examination, taking X-rays and blood tests.
You can have more than one form of arthritis at a time, but with all of them, early diagnosis and treatment is critical.
Physical Activity
Exercise such as walking, biking or swimming can actually decrease arthritis pain, the CDC says, and it also improves your mood and quality of life. The CDC recognizes several programs as being beneficial for arthritis sufferers, including the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program, the Active Living Everyday program, EnhanceFitness, Fit & Strong!, Walk with Ease-Group and more.
Getting enough exercise can also help you maintain a healthy weight, which can reduce your risk of osteoarthritis, particularly in your hips, knees and ankles. You should talk to your doctor before starting any exercise program and particularly if you suffer from inflammatory arthritis, which is helped by early treatment and learning to manage the condition.
See your medical professional if you experience pain that is sharp, stabbing or constant; pain that causes you to limp; pain that lasts more than two hours after exercise or gets worse at night; pain or swelling that does not improve with rest, medication and hot or cold treatments; increases in swelling or your joints feeling hot.