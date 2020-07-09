The City of Church Hill will open the new splash pad with a ribbon cutting ceremony at A.S. Derrick Park on Friday, July 17 9 a.m.
The structure, which was designed and installed by Vortex Aquatic Structures International, is 1,963 square feet and includes in ground and above ground features that users can enjoy. The structure is also ADA compliant.
“I’ve been out there seeing kids eyeing it, and they’re wanting to get on it so bad they can hardly stand it,” said Alderman Keith Gibson at the town’s June BMA meeting. “And I’m wanting to see them get on it so bad I can’t hardly stand it.”
The splash pad is one of the new upgrades coming to A.S. Derrick Park. The Board of Mayor and Alderman have approved two new picnic shelters, a stage, playground sets for ages 2-5 and 5-12, and a wheelchair accessible swing set.