Eastman scientist Bob Maleski named ACS fellow

KINGSPORT, Tenn.,– Dr. Bob Maleski, a retired Eastman scientist renowned for his excellence in scientific research and as a people leader, has received the honor of Fellow status by the American Chemical Society (ACS).
The ACS selection committee chooses Fellows based on documented excellence and leadership that have impacted science, the profession, education and management, as well as volunteer service in the ACS community. Maleski excelled in all those areas during a career at Eastman that spanned more than 40 years.
After earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at Purdue University in 1971, Maleski joined Eastman a year later as a chemist in textile dye development. He went on to build an outstanding career at Eastman and became renowned for his expertise in colorants. He also contributed to process development of fine chemicals used in photography, pharmaceutical intermediates, and colorants for thermoplastics.
Maleski became a Research Fellow at Eastman, a rank reserved for those with a combination of world-class expertise and consistent high performance, and he had a significant focus on colorants and ultraviolet absorbers for personal care applications. After retirement from Eastman in 2007, he continued as a limited service employee to advance the company’s product portfolio through research that included new polymeric ultraviolet absorbers for sunscreens and optical displays.
Maleski’s research continues to touch the scientists of today and tomorrow. He invented and helped optimize numerous dyes that were used with textiles and other products. After Eastman exited the textiles dye business, he coordinated the donation of thousands of dye samples given in 2014 by Eastman to North Carolina State University. The collection is housed at NCSU’s Textiles Department as the Max Weaver Dye Library, named for another accomplished Eastman dye researcher and developer. Though dyes were historically used for coloring textiles and paper, chemists also study dyes for their potential to contribute to better solar cell technology or to develop targeted cancer treatments.
In addition to his expertise in science, Maleski earned respect for his ability to lead people, advance the scientific profession and mentor others. Though his passion at Eastman was in conducting research, he became a successful laboratory leader in Eastman’s research organization.
A member of the ACS since 1969, Maleski has been heavily involved with ACS on the national level and with the Northeast Tennessee Section through the years. His national ACS duties included chairing the ACS Committee on Technician Activities, which served as a foundation for technicians and other undergraduate professionals to become involved in ACS matters and serve in leadership positions. Maleski has held several Northeast Tennessee Section leadership positions and now serves as a member at-large with the section’s Executive Committee.
A native of Hammond, Ind., Maleski still lives in Kingsport.
Other Eastman ACS Fellows include Joe Zoeller, Chuck Buchanan, Mary (Moore) Engelman, Dawn Mason and Mark Frishberg.
About Eastman
