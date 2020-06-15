ROGERSVILLE —Kenneth Leon Jarvis, age 66, of Rogersville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.
He was retired from Dodge Reliance following 44 years of service.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Day Simms; sisters, Nola Simms, Kathy Lawson and Wanda Hall; and brothers, Jim Jarvis and Donald Jarvis.
He is survived by his son, Jordan Jarvis and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Anna Jarvis, Porter Jarvis, Ryker Jarvis and Amzie Jarvis; brothers, George L. Jarvis, Charles Jarvis and wife, Rosemary all of Rogersville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12 noon to 2 p.m.., Saturday, June 20, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Jarvis family.
