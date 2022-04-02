How will autonomous vehicles (AVs), which are also called self-driving or robotic vehicles affect future travel?
Many optimistic people predict that by 2030, autonomous vehicles will be sufficiently reliable and affordable that they may displace most human driving, providing huge savings and benefits.
However, there are good reasons to be skeptical. Most optimistic predictions are made by people with financial interests in the industry. They tend to ignore significant obstacles to autonomous vehicle development, and exaggerate future benefits.
Considerable uncertainty remains concerning autonomous vehicle development, benefits, costs, travel impacts, and consumer demand. Considerable progress is needed before autonomous vehicles can operate reliably in mixed urban traffic, heavy rain and snow, unpaved and unmapped roads, and where wireless access is unreliable.
Years of testing and regulatory approval will be required before they are commercially available in most locations. The first commercially available autonomous vehicles are likely to be expensive and limited in performance. Many motorists will be reluctant to pay thousands of extra dollars for vehicles that will sometimes be unable to reach a destination due to inclement weather or unmapped roads.
But, a step forward was taken just recently in the possible development of AVs.
Up until recently, the question was what makes a car a car? The answer isn’t a steering wheel, pedals, or other manual driving controls, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Earlier this month, the agency updated the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards with the first-ever change dedicated to autonomous vehicles. The new rules should make it legal to build and deploy AVs without the traditional controls that are associated with a human driver, though there is some fine print involved.
The occupant protection standards are currently written for traditionally designed vehicles and use terms such as ‘driver’s seat’ and ‘steering wheel’ that are not meaningful to vehicle designs that, for example, lack a steering wheel or other driver controls.
The new rule essentially updates that terminology to better reflect potential layouts and designs of future AVs. Automakers may still need to ask the NHTSA for an exemption to sell their autonomous vehicles.
We’ll likely see these vehicles offered first in fleet form. Most optimists think that passengers will see Cruise, the General Motors-backed AV startup, and Zoox, Amazon’s AV subsidiary, take advantage of the new rules first.
For autonomous-driving companies, this move not only increases their flexibility in design and manufacturing, but it also signals an official step toward AV adoption. Some think we may see these pod-like vehicles rolled out via pilot programs in as soon as 12–24 months, but global supply-chain struggles could slow things down.
The new NHTSA standards do not apply to some occupant-less AVs which deliver goods rather than people, because they tentatively determined that a safety need did not exist to apply certain existing standards to vehicles without occupants.
So what do you think? When will we see AVs on the road? Do you think safety standards exist even if the vehicle doesn’t contain passengers? Apparently we may see this happen in our lifetime, and personally I’m not sure I’m ready for it.