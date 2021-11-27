If you have been reading these columns, or spoken to me in the past few months, you are likely already aware that a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is coming to Cherokee High School as early as August of 2022.
After working with several local industry professionals it became apparent that there is a need for trained machinists in Hawkins County. There is just one problem with that, that program is quite expensive to start due to the cost of specialized equipment needed.
How expensive? We estimated $250,000 as a baseline just for equipment like manual mills and lathes, CNC mills and lathes, and bandsaws. That figure does not include the cost of tooling for the equipment such as bits, cutters, and blades.
It does not include the cost of minor renovations to the shop space to reroute electrical, compressed air, and water. It does not include the cost of furniture for the shop in the form of work tables, shelves, and cabinets. It does not include the cost of computer workstations with software to program CNC equipment. So what is the bottom line? Likely somewhere closer to $400,000, or what I would consider “quite expensive.”
Each year Hawkins County Schools receives federal funds earmarked for CTE thanks to the Carl Perkins Act. Those funds are vital to our ability to equip and maintain our CTE programs, but unfortunately, the funds are finite.
We typically receive around $160,000 in Perkins funds annually, give or take a few thousand dollars from year to year. So long story short, we would not be able to start a machine tool program with Perkins funding alone. We needed to locate other funding sources, likely in the form of grants.
This is where the partnerships you’ve likely heard me talk about come into play. Thanks to the help of our partnerships with state agencies and post-secondary institutions, we have secured the funds needed for this new program offering.
Hawkins County Schools will receive a Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC). The grant is awarded to distressed and at-risk counties in the state, as designated by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) index of economic status.
Hawkins County is one of 39 counties in Tennessee to receive an investment from the 2021 cohort of SPARC grant recipients. The third round of SPARC grant funding is a total investment of over $5 million.
SPARC is a targeted grant program for high school and adult learner populations with a specific focus on Career & Technical Education (CTE). SPARC aims to address the associated education and workforce factors that designate them as economically distressed and to remove common postsecondary education access barriers in rural counties.
The funds allocated to Hawkins County, $124,700, will be used to make minor renovations to the shop at Cherokee High School, purchase shop furniture, and the tooling required for the machine tool shop.
SPARC funds will also be used to upgrade the nursing skills lab at Volunteer High School to become a testing facility for students working toward earning the Certified Nursing Assistant credential.
The equipment needed to open the machine tool program at Cherokee High School will be purchased with funding from another grant. Hawkins County Schools is also partnered with TCAT Morristown for a Governor’s Initiative for Vocational Education (GIVE) grant.
The GIVE grant application was submitted by TCAT Morristown on behalf of the Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways (FRP2) which is a consortium of the K-12 systems in the service area of TCAT Morristown. The total grant award, announced last Thursday, was $1,000,000.
That total includes projects and activities in all districts in the service area, including the machine tool startup at Cherokee High School. Specifically, $287,000 is set aside to purchase 14 pieces of equipment including manual and CNC lathes and mills, and bandsaws.
As a result, when the machine tool program is up and running, students at Cherokee will have access to a state of the art machine shop as they begin their training. Hawkins County Schools is partnered with TCAT Morristown to allow students to earn postsecondary credit while enrolled in high school.
Students who matriculate through the first two courses in the machine tool program will have the option to become dual enrollment students with TCAT during their third and fourth course in the machine tool program. During that time, students will earn high school credit, but will also accumulate hours toward a Machinist I certificate.
Students who complete two semesters of dual enrollment coursework can effectively cut off about two months from a postsecondary program that takes about 16 months to complete.
I want to take a moment to thank a few folks who are instrumental in our ability to capitalize on these opportunities. Dr. Brandon Hudson and Mr. Mitch Currey with THEC have been very helpful and accommodating as we navigated the SPARC application process.
This will be the second chance I have had to work with Brandon and Mitch on a SPARC grant project; two years ago, thanks to the application completed by Dr. Byron Booker at Cherokee, we used SPARC funding to upgrade the nursing skills lab at Cherokee to become a testing site for CMA exams. I also want to thank Mr. Chris Edmonds, Business and Industry Coordinator with TCAT Morristown, the chief architect of the GIVE grant application.
The GIVE grant application is an extensive process that requires hundreds of hours of research and writing. Chris is very humble and is always quick to point out that the application is a team effort, which is true; however, his role in the process is far more intensive than the rest of us who pitched in along the way.
I’m excited about this program startup, and about the improvements for the nursing skills lab at Volunteer. Our students will certainly benefit from these expansions and improvements.
Our community will also benefit as a result when our current students are able to earn industry credentials and post-secondary credit before they graduate high school, and by virtue of that will be ready to enter the workforce sooner and will do so having already mastered important skills. Plainly stated, this is a great deal for Hawkins County, and we will see it pay dividends for many years to come.