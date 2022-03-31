United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statements Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal; as well as meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
On Biden’s budget proposal
With 40-year-high inflation running rampant and inflicting increasing pain on the American people, this budget was an opportunity for President Biden to acknowledge reality and put the interests of hardworking Americans over his big-government agenda.
Consider the opportunity wasted: Instead of providing the resources necessary to address the completely collapsed southern border and resulting migration and illicit drug crisis or increased threats around the globe, this proposal piles on more far-left, social spending and raises taxes that will be paid by all Americans.
It would exacerbate inflation and encourage perpetual cradle-to-grave government dependency while putting American security, economic stability, and public safety on the back burner. It’s clear that President Biden continues to choose politics over governing, and the results of this approach—at home and abroad—are painfully clear.
As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will fight to lower wasteful, inflationary spending, hold this Administration accountable for its radical proposals, and ensure that taxpayer dollars are wisely targeted to protect and promote American prosperity.
On Meeting Ketanji Brown Jackson
Today, I personally congratulated Judge Jackson on her nomination, and I appreciated hearing firsthand about her experience and views on the law and the role of a judge.
Judge Jackson and I had a frank conversation about her judicial philosophy, constitutional interpretation, and court packing.
I shared with the Judge that some of her responses during last week’s hearing produced more questions than answers about her record and commitment to applying the Constitution as written, and I intend to dig further into these areas of concern, given the critical role of judges in our system of checks and balances to impartially interpret and apply the law.