Though retired Marine Colonel Michael Manning has only officially served as Hawkins County’s new Veterans Service Officer since May, he already has big plans for the office.
Manning served in the military for over 36 years and brings with him a variety of experiences.
As one of his first priorities, Manning told the Review that he wants to familiarize Hawkins Countians with the Veterans Service Office, its staff, and the benefits it can offer to veterans and their families.
36 years of experience
The Veterans Service Office is designed to advise and educate veterans and their families on the benefits available to them from federal, state and local resources. They can also assist veterans in applying for these benefits and can provide information on pension, healthcare, housing and more.
The VSO position was vacated in late 2020 when Danny Breeding retired after 12 years. The position was set to be filled by the County Commission in January of this year, and two candidates came before the body that month. However, the appointment was tabled for February when two commissioners noted that they had received resumes from additional candidates wishing to be considered for the position.
In February, the Commission heard from three candidates, including Manning. After some discussion, the matter was tabled until May so that Manning could officially be discharged. Manning was then selected in May by a Commission vote of 11-9.
Manning is originally from Fairfax, Virginia and is a retired Marine Corps Officer. He graduated from Virginia Military Institute, served in the United States Naval Reserves for six years and active duty in the Marine Corps for 30 years.
He is an infantry officer by trade and was deployed to multiple combat locations including Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.
Though Manning has traveled all over the globe, he and his wife chose Rogersville as the town in which to spend their retirement. The couple actually moved to Rogersville back in 2018, but Manning was still on active duty in the Marine Corps. He came home around once a month on leave to visit but then went back to work at his duty station in Virginia.
Though Manning was officially discharged from the military in May of 2021, he didn’t fully retire and, instead, accepted the VSO position.
“We came down here a few times, looked at some properties...and we fell in love with the town when we came here,” he said. “It’s a smaller town and very friendly. People welcomed us, so we just said, ‘yep, this is the place.’”
“It’s a sense of accomplishment”
“I really wanted to do this job because I have lost service members in combat, and I want to continue to give back to them,” Manning told the Review. “I have dealt with service members from all branches, their families, and with the VA (Veterans Affairs). I know what to look for, I know what individuals have gone through and some of the hardship they have experienced. I know very personally that I can relate to them and have had some shared experiences. I think I can make them feel comfortable reaching out and requesting assistance. Even if they don’t request assistance, I want them to feel comfortable enough to sit down, share a cup of coffee and talk about their experiences.”
Manning explained that on the very day that he spoke with the Review, he had worked with a Koran War veteran who had never filed for any benefits from the VA until that day.
“This first month has been great,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get more people through the door and talking to WWII and Korean War veterans and getting them to understand that they need to file for assistance. Sometimes it’s frustrating because they will get letters from the VA denying claims or stating that they didn’t submit the proper documentation. One of the biggest misconceptions with the VA is that they automatically deny claims. That’s not true--a lot of times it’s just about getting the proper documentation submitted. Helping work through that with veterans or explain what we can do for them brings a sense of accomplishment.”
He added, “Usually a conversation will start off with a veteran saying, ‘Well, I served, but there’s nothing wrong with me.’ When we start asking some specific questions, then they typically open up a little. What I ask all of them is, ‘What could you do when you went into the military that you cannot do today because of your service?’”
Manning pointed to the aforementioned recent instance when he spoke with a Korean War veteran who served in an artillery unit in Germany in the 50s.
“When I asked if he had anything wrong, he said, ‘No, I’m fine,’” Manning told the Review. “I asked, ‘But, how is your hearing? Do you have ringing in your ears?’ ‘Oh, yes. Constant ringing,’ he replied. I said, ‘Well, that’s called tinnitus. If you were in an artillery unit, you have a reason to put in a claim for that. You didn’t’ cause that yourself.’”
The VSO can also refer veterans to specialized services for mental health, which Manning explained is something veterans are often reluctant to talk about.
“We can refer them to counselors and show them places where they can go to seek help,” he said. “The VA is very good with mental health awareness programs, especially for PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) right now.”
Manning also wants local veterans to know that they do not have to reside within Hawkins County to seek help from this county’s VSO.
He explained that people often mistakenly assume that Veterans Service Office workers are employed by the VA when they are actually county employees.
“That’s often one of the confusions,” Manning said. “We are specifically here to help the veterans of the county.”
Manning also praised the work of Assistant VSO Brandee Smith.
Smith has worked in the office for over 14 years and worked with former VSO Breeding. During the transition period between Breeding’s retirement and Manning’s appointment, Smith assumed the duties of both the VSO and the assistant.
“I have a phenomenal deputy in Brandee Smith,” Manning said. “She’s irreplaceable and a phenomenal joy to work with.”
June 24 open house
Manning told the Review that his first priority in his new position is to familiarize Hawkins Countians with the office, its staff and the benefits it can provide to Veterans and their families.
“My intent is to get the name of the office out there as much as possible,” he said. “I want Veterans and the local community to understand what this office does and how we can help. We want to make it easier and more accessible for them to come in and limit what is required of them to seek help.”
To do that, Manning has spoken at the Memorial Day remembrance event in downtown Rogersville, and met with the local chapters of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and American Legion so far.
He noted that he even sat down with several Veterans after the downtown Memorial Day event who had questions about the office.
“Sometimes the help is just a conversation,” he said. “What is your background? What kind of assistance do you need? Do you know someone who needs assistance?”
Manning also wants local Veterans to know that he is flexible and even willing to travel to meet a Veteran in need.
“If there is a Veteran or someone who is willing to talk but can’t get into the office, I am willing to go see them” he said.
The Veterans Service Office will also host an open house on Thursday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is located inside the VSO office in Suite 218 of the Hawkins Co. Courthouse and is open to all members of the public, regardless of military status or affiliation.
“We want to invite everybody in to come meet us, and we can talk a little bit about what we can do and how we can help,” Manning said.
For questions or additional information, visit the Veterans Service Office or contact Manning at mike.manning@hawkinscountytn.gov or (423)-272-5077.