The visiting Murphy Bulldogs showed no ill-effects from their three hour trip from North Carolina, winning over the Cherokee Chiefs by the score of 63-23 in Big Red Valley Friday night. The former state champion Bulldogs ran up 567 yards of total offense while the Chiefs four lost fumbles hurt their offensive efforts.
The Chiefs won the coin toss and Aiden Webb had a good return to the Chiefs’ 43 yard line. Quarterback Micah Jones completed a short pass to Webb, who lost the ball and the Bulldogs recovered on the 45. On 4th and 4, Ty Laney found a huge hole up the middle and went 34 yards for the game’s first score. Will Joyner added the point after to make the score 7-0. Webb returned the kickoff to the Cherokee 43. Jones passed to Will Price to the Murphy 42.Two Landon Jackson runs gained another Cherokee first down. Jones passed to Preston McNally for 10 more yards. Following two Jackson runs and a short Jones to McNally pass, on 4th down Nick Sumpter missed a field goal.
The Bulldogs scored quickly; quarterback Kellen Rumfelt hit Juan Allen at the Cherokee 36 for a first down. Two plays later Rumfelt found Payton McCracken across the middle for a 21 yard touchdown. Joyner’s PAT gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead at the 4:52 mark.
Webb returned the kick to the Cherokee 37 and a Bulldog penalty put the ball on the 47. Three straight Tomas Hughes runs moved the ball to the Bulldog 43. Jones threw a short pass to Price, who danced and darted his way to the 20. Hughes ran to the eight on the next play. Jackson lost two yards and then Jones was sacked all the way back at the 27. Hughes gained two yards on 3rd down. Sumpter put the Chiefs on the scoreboard with a 41 yard field goal.
The Bulldogs didn’t let up. Sumpter’s kickoff was a touchback. The Bulldogs gained two first downs and then Chandler Wood burst up the middle for a 56 yard touchdown run. He then ran for the PAT and the Bulldogs led 22-3 after one quarter.
Cherokee put together a good drive to start the second quarter. Price hung on to a pass for a 11 yard gain despite a crunching Bulldog tackle. Price again caught a Jones pass to the Bulldog 45. The two connected again to the 34. After three running plays, Jones found McNally on 4th down for a 29 yard touchdown. Sumpter added the point after to make the score 22-10 with 7:50 to go in the half.
Murphy answered quickly again. Allen broke loose for 64 yards to the Cherokee 4 yard line. Three plays later Rumfelt scored on a quarterback sneak. Joiner added the point after. This was the Bulldogs third consecutive 80 yard scoring drive.
A penalty enforced on the kickoff and a good return from Webb set the Chiefs up at the Bulldog 47, but they couldn’t move the ball and Sumpter punted on 4th down. On the next Bulldog procession, Joe Henley made to big plays for the Chiefs. He broke up a pass on first down and had a tackle for a loss on third down. Murphy punted for the first time in the game, with the ball downed on the Cherokee 31.
On second down Jones was sacked with a hard tackle, losing the ball. The Bulldog’s Kyle Willard recovered the fumble and rumbled into the endzone. The PAT made the lead 36-10 with 1:02 to go in the period.
The Chiefs’ bad luck continued. On 3rd down a high snap went over Jones’ head. He recovered the ball and tried to avoid the sack but was flagged for intentional grounding. Sumpter punted and the half ended.
The third quarter saw the Bulldogs pull away. After moving the ball for two first downs, the Bulldogs drive stalled and they punted. Price returned the punt 17 yards to the Murphy 33. Hughes ran for 12 yards and a first down. A pass interference penalty moved the ball to the eight. Jones found McNally in the right flat he ran to paydirt. The score was 36 to 16 after the missed PAT.
Ty Laney had another big run for 47 yards but a block-in-the back penalty moved the ball back to the Cherokee 47. Two plays later Wood bounced outside and went 44 yards for a touchdown. Joyner’s kick made the score 43-16.
Webb returned the kickoff to the Cherokee 35. Jones passed to Matt Newton for seven yards. Kalijah Sexton ran for three. Jones passed to Price to the Murphy 40. A bad snap led to a Jones fumble and the Bulldogs recovered at the Cherokee 46. Allen carried to the 31. Rumfelt found Hunter Stalcup for a touchdown toss. Joyner’s PAT made it 50-16.
The Bulldogs tried an onside kick but the Chiefs recovered at their 48. The Chiefs couldn’t move the ball and turned it over on downs after Jones was sacked on 4th and nine. On the next play Woods went straight up the middle for a touchdown. The score after three quarters was 56-16.
After Webb returned the kick to the Cherokee 36, backup quarterback Logan Johnson fumbled and Cameron Grooves returned it 32 yards for the touchdown.
On the next drive, Johnson took the ball around the right side and turned on the speed for a 57 yard touchdown. With the score 63-23, reserves got some playing time and the fourth quarter ran out.
Statistically, Micah Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Hughes rushed 14 times for 50 yards. Logan Johnson carried 3 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Preston McNally caught 4 passes for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. Will Price had 6 catches for 76 yards.
For the Bulldogs, Rumsfelt passed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for another. Chandler Wood carried 5 times for 164 yards including three long touchdowns. Ty Laney had 11 carries for 120 yards and a score.
Josh Henley said after the game “ The first thing…. We’ve got to take care of the ball, we’ve got to be able to stop the run defensively. I thought the guys played hard. They kind of got the wind sucked out of them early on. We’ve got to find a way to get better, put our best foot forward and keep grinding throughout the season.” Regarding the Bulldogs, Hensley said “They are very well coached. They’ve got some good running backs and the quarterback is very impressive. They just whipped us at the line of scrimmage… when you win the line of scrimmage, things are going to happen.” On the Chiefs’ performance, the coach added “I was proud of Will Price, the way he played and executed. I was proud of Micah as well. I just wish we could have put more on the scoreboard.”
The Chiefs play West Ridge at Big Red Valley this Friday.
All photos by Bobby Vaughan