In the quiet little town of Bulls Gap stands one of Hawkins County’s true hidden treasures, the Bulls Gap Railroad Museum. Visitors can learn about the history of the railroad as well as the history of Bulls Gap when the town was booming.
Bill Haskins works seven days a week at the museum, and he has been there from the start.
He remembers, “In 1989 we got the caboose that is at the Archie Campbell Museum.”
Bill and some former railroad employees restored the caboose and decided the town needed a railroad museum. The caboose served as a museum until 2014 when the museum moved to its current location. The building was originally the Sands & Company Store, which was a company store for railroad employees.
Bill is very knowledgeable about the history of the railroad in Bulls Gap. Ironically, he never worked for the railroad. He remembers his grandparents lived above the railroad yard. His grandad and several family members worked for the railroad. Bill is usually at the museum.
He says “We’ve had visitors from western Australia, Germany, Poland, all over the world.”
Currently Bill is assisted by A.J. Gray, a volunteer who works for the Norfolk Southern Railroad as a conductor trainee. He is the fourth railroad employee to volunteer at the museum.
Most of the museum space is full, and Bill says that it has taken many years to accumulate the collection, which is still growing.
Gray added “The displays change day-to-day, it’s a never-ending process.”
Bill says they never turn down relevant donations. Sometimes they have to get a U-Haul and travel to pick up items. Model train layouts cover a lot of the museum’s floorspace.
Bill says the model trains have been a part of the museum since the 1990s. There are hundreds of photos, paintings and documents on the walls. Lanterns, signs and tools are displayed. There are benches from the Morristown depot, and Bill says they are all that is left from that depot, except for pictures.
The Bulls Gap depot was located across the street from the museum.
Bill says “Bulls Gap was the railroad.” Its importance is documented by the fact that Bulls Gap changed hands “13 or 14” times during the Civil War.
Bill says that in the early 1900s there were around 2000 people living in Bulls Gap and about half of those worked for the railroad; he adds that “today the population is 784.”
Bill says that at one time Bulls Gap was known as Rogersville Junction. The run to and from Rogersville was a popular route in the early 1900s. Bill says that two steam engines, numbers 203 and 302, ran daily between Bulls Gap and Rogersville, picking up school kids and freight along the way.
There was a turntable in Rogersville and the engine would be turned for the return trip. After the steam engines were retired, the number 1012 diesel engine made the run.
One thoroughly modern attraction at the museum is the Automatic Train Control System, a computer-based tracking system that tells where area trains are located. In addition to tracking railroad traffic throughout the area, Bill and A.J. can tell when a train is approaching Bulls Gap.
Bill says that the museum gets some young people (ages 3-12) who visit the museum; “They like to run the model trains.”
He says that some visitors look at the pictures and displays, but that “most people come to see the trains pass and reminisce about the old days.”
The Bulls Gap Railroad Museum is located at 153 Main Street in downtown Bulls Gap and open 10-5 Monday through Saturday and 1-5 on Saturday. For more information call (423) 393-4429.