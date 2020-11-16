This article marks the first of a short series in the Review entitled “Five questions with __” that aims to capture how Hawkins Countians are reacting to the 2020 Presidential Election.
The Review spoke to several Hawkins County citizens who hold no public offices and are not representatives of any local political organizations in hopes of sharing a range of perspectives from real local citizens.
Each interviewee is asked the same set of five questions, which can be found below. The Review aims to capture a hyper-local view on how residents feel that the Presidential Election will affect their family and our small community.
Our interviewees have the option to share a bit about themselves in print such as their occupation or the section of Hawkins County in which they live; however, M. Baker chose not to so.
How did you feel in the days when results were slowly being tallied and the country didn't yet know who would win the election?
“I am deeply concerned about the direction our country is headed,” Baker told the Review. “Anyone who has done any in depth research on the new policies of the young Democrats who have been elected recently to office should be following their agenda closely.”
Some have said that the nation feels perhaps more divided now than it has in a long time. Do you feel like this has affected Hawkins County? Do you feel that the county is divided?
Baker told the Review that she feels “the country is almost as divided as it has ever been.”
“As for Hawkins County, the most divisive thing is the inability for people to be able to discuss their differences without, name calling, violence or Cancel Culture shutting voices down,” she added. “It is fear that has caused people to want to shut down an opposing view. After all, if you open your mind and listened, it could challenge you to re-evaluate your beliefs. To borrow from something I read recently, ‘Civil debate is a healthy and democratic process. If one cannot make one’s point without yelling, name calling or insulting others, one should develop a stronger argument before speaking further.’ In other words, do your due diligence, research and get all your facts before you engage in debate. Then, you can agree or agree to disagree.”
How do you feel now that Joe Biden has been called as the President-Elect? Why?
“The Democratic presidency, in itself, is not concerning,” Baker told the Review. “It is the policies and agenda that are being proposed by those who will really be running the country, that gives me pause.”
How do you feel that the outcome of this election will affect your everyday life and life in Hawkins County?
“It may take a few years to ‘suffer’ the results of the election,” Baker said. “Foremost is the ever-increasing problem of our manufacturing jobs being shipped to other countries. Also, nearly all of our prescription/generic drugs are either made in China or India— poor quality and questionable ingredients. We need these jobs brought home.”
Baker also encouraged readers to read the book entitled ‘Bottle of Lies’ by Katherine Eban.
“The older population is already in jeopardy of losing Social Security and Medicare,” Baker added. “If the Medicare-for-all agenda is pushed forward, all the older people will suffer because there will be no Social Security or Medicare for ANY. Our children and grandchildren may not be able to put aside enough to pay for health care or retirement funds. Just paying the bills will be impossible for many. Good jobs, keeping the industries we now have and inviting new ones, health care, no property tax increases and supporting our local law enforcement should be the main concern for Hawkins County.”
The phrase 'vote like the future depends on it' has been used on both sides this year. Do you feel like this election has been different or, perhaps, more important than others in the past?
“This election has definitely been different, in that, if you chose a candidate because you couldn’t stand the pompous verbiage of the guy you have been supporting and you also didn’t look deeply into what you are choosing to live with, the next several years could be very difficult,” Baker said.
She went on to liken the election to a marriage.
“Looking only at the personality and not at the plans and policies that have been put in place could cause you to end up in a hasty divorce and a very bad marriage with a spouse controlled by his family and their agenda,” she said. “We don’t just marry a person, we also marry their dominating sister, overbearing brother, and cousins who want their ways of doing things to change our lives to mimic theirs. Lack of looking at both sides clearly, without prejudice is what has happened, and the country and all its people may pay the price or not. Only time will tell.”