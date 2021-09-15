Hawkins County 4-H was well represented at the 98th Tennessee 4-H RoundUp and All-Star Conference held last week at UT Martin.
Seven Hawkins County 4-H members were selected as a State Finalist in their 4-H project areas.
Among those finalists were: Lacy Collier — Level 1 Personal Development; Emma Carmack — Level 1 Consumer Education; Mallory Cope — Level 1 Sheep; Colten McLain — Level 1 Beef; Brayden Lawson — Level 1 Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries; Gema Brooks — Level 2 Beef; Jim Jenkins — Level 2 Leadership.
These “4-Hers” competed with their portfolios and were interviewed to determine who would become the State Winner in each project area.
Jim Jenkins, Emma Carmack and Brayden Lawson were selected as the State Winners in their respective projects.
Jim Jenkins and Gema Brooks were selected to receive the Vol State Award which is the highest honor in Tennessee 4-H.
Jim Jenkins submitted the service project that he led other 4-H members and Heritage Lites members of putting together sanitary voting packets used during the elections as a contender for the Don Bowman Award.
This project was selected as the Regional Winner and was presented during Round-Up where it became the State Winning Project.
Special appreciation to Pam Jenkins and Denise Collier who served as Volunteer Leaders during this week long event. Lastly at this event, a 4-H State Council is elected.
This year Jim Jenkins was elected as the 2021-22 State Council President.
In honor of Jim being elected, a reception will be held on Oct. 5 at Occasions on the Square in Rogersville.
Everyone is invited to stop by between 4-6 p.m. for light refreshments and congratulate Jim on this accomplishment.