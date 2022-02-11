Studies have shown that individuals who have social ties are happier, healthier and live longer. All of us want that but in today’s world it has been hard to connect.
Everyone knows that bonding over hobbies is one of the best ways to feel connected. You can learn new skills or improve the ones you already know.
Creative Social Day will meet for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 208 Frontage Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Creative Social Day is a time to get inspired about a craft or hobby and form new friendships. If you are a crafter of any kind and looking for the opportunity to connect with other crafters in our local area then this day is for you. Bring your crafts with you and let’s get started.
Men and Women, Sewing & quilters, crochet & knitters, jewelry-making & beadwork, woodworkers & carvers, metal workers, paper crafts, scrapbooking, origami, rubber stamping, card making, macramé, trash to treasure art (recycled), dollar tree crafters.
Folks will group according to their craft. We will be using the Drill Hall so that people can spread out and safely meet to enjoy fellowship while crafting with others.
Encourage your crafting friends and groups to come together for creative fun day out. We are helping groups meet in safe environment where you don’t need to host in your home. We helping to bring crafting groups back together again.
Wilma Fugate will be a guest instructor for the Sewing and Quilting Group.
She will be teaching how to make your own Microwave Cozies. Please bring your own portable sewing machine or hand sew. Fabric and batting will be furnished. For this project.
For more information call (407) 883-2036 or (801) 698-6380.