Students Who Serve as Hawkins County Poll Officials Can Enter a New Essay Contest from the Tennessee Secretary of State

Hawkins Co, TN – Students age 16 and older who serve as poll officials in Hawkins County for the Nov. 3 election can earn a college scholarship by entering a new essay contest from the Tennessee Secretary of State.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Hawkins County students to possibly win a scholarship while making a difference in our community and being a part of this historic election,” said Crystal Rogers
The contest is open to any Tennessee student enrolled in a public, charter or private school or home school association. First, second and third place winners from each of Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions will receive TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarships in the amount of $1,000, $500 and $250. For contest rules and guidelines, visit sos.tn.gov/products/civics-essay-contest.
“We are proud to provide Tennessee students with the opportunity to win scholarship money by sharing their election experience in writing,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. We appreciate the educators and election commissions across our great state who are partnering with us for this unmatched opportunity for students to see our electoral process in action.”
Students who serve as poll officials may help with several critical polling site tasks, including greeting voters, answering questions and processing absentee by-mail ballots. Poll officials are compensated for working on Election Day and for attending required training sessions.
All poll officials, including essay contest participants, are supplied with face coverings, gowns, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment and are trained in social distancing protocols.
To apply to be a poll official in your county, visit pollworkers.govotetn.com or contact the Hawkins County Election Office at 423-272-8061 or email us at hawkins.commission@tn.gov.