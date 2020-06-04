Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones was arraigned for a domestic assault charge on Monday morning and released from the Hawkins Co. Jail on an O.R. (Own Recognizance) bond. However, he was booked into the Sullivan County Jail the next day (Tuesday) after being accused of impersonating an officer.
This arrest was in reference to an incident that took place on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 of this year. Sullivan Co. District Attorney Barry Staubus told the Review that Jones was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on one count of felony criminal simulation and two counts of criminal impersonation.
According to the police report, KPD Detective Kevin Ewing was contacted on Feb. 1 by loss prevention employee Chris Akens, who worked at the Walmart located at 2500 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport, claiming that “a male subject had been in the store purporting to be a law enforcement officer.”
Akens identified the subject as Chris Jones.
“Akens said Jones first came into the store on Jan. 31 asking about watching surveillance video,” reads the police report. “Jones allegedly stated to employees he was investigating a stolen vehicle and needed to see video from the parking lot. Jones also allegedly produced a badge and showed it to employee Lisa Grills at the Customer Service desk. Grills stated Jones told her he could come back ‘in uniform’ if he needed to. No one was available in Loss Prevention and Jones did not see the video on Jan. 31.”
However, Jones came back to the store on Feb. 2 and spoke with store manager Stacy Gentry, again showed a badge and asked to see the video.
“Gentry said Jones told him he was ‘with Mount Carmel and was sent here by the Police Chief to investigate a stolen van,’” reads the report. “Gentry stated he became suspicious of Jones and did not show him any video.”
The report also noted that Jones was in “plain clothes” on both days.
According to the report, the store’s video footage “shows Jones talking to Gentry with Jones’ back to the camera. Jones can be seen pulling his wallet out of his pocket and displaying it to Gentry. Because of the camera angle the wallet is obscured when Jones displays it to Gentry.”
Ewing also spoke with Mount Carmel Police Chief Kenny Lunsford, Jr. who told Ewing, “Jones is not affiliated with the department and has no authority to represent the department. Chief Lunsford said Jones has not been issued a badge or any other type of credential. Chief Lunsford said a report was filed with his department on Jan. 2 documenting where a van was stolen from the driveway of Jones’ residence. Jones is not the owner of the stolen van.”
Jones was booked into the Sullivan County Jail shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday and released after making bond at 11 a.m. According to Staubus, Jones’ next court date for this charge is Aug. 14 in Sullivan Co. Criminal Court.
Jones’ two counts of criminal impersonation are Class A misdemeanors, but criminal simulation is a Class E felony, which can be punishable by one to six years in prison.
Jones charged with domestic assault
Jones has had several other legal incidents recently.
Mere hours after leading the town’s monthly BMA meeting on the evening of Thursday, May 28, Jones was arrested for domestic assault against his girlfriend, Amber Page Hale, 32
According to the police report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winters, “She (Hale) told me that the two had gotten into an argument over her removing the TV from his room. That is when, according to the victim, the suspect shoved her to the ground. I did observe an abrasion on the victim’s elbow. The victim stated that she was afraid of the suspect as well.”
When Winters questioned Jones, “he stated that no assault had taken place.”
Jones was released from jail on Monday on an O.R. (Own Recognizance) bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with Hale. The case was rescheduled to be heard on June 29.
Indicted on theft over $250,000 Readers may also remember that Jones was arrested on Feb. 10 on a Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment warrant on one count of theft over $250,000.
Jones spent 12 days in jail and was released on Feb. 21 after making his $100,000 bail.
Theft over $250,000 is a Class A Felony punishable by 15-25 years in prison if found guilty.
The charges stem from allegations that Jones stole more than $300,000 from his elderly grandmother’s estate in West Virginia prior to her death in 2016.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between November 2014 and January 2016, Jones allegedly stole the money from his grandmother and her estate by writing checks from her account to himself for false reimbursements.
Jones has stated in published reports that it was his grandmother’s wishes, before her death in 2016, that he have the money, and that while she did, in fact have a will, because she had essentially given him certain money prior to her death, that it did not have to be so stated in the will.
Jones is set to appear before Judge John Duggar in Sneedville on July 1 to announce if he will proceed to his trial that is scheduled for July 29 in Hawkins County Criminal Court in Rogersville.
Jones’ neck slashed at Kingsport motel
Just one month ago, Jones and Hale were also involved an incident that brought Kingsport Police Officers to Jones’ motel room at the Americourt extended-stay Motel, which is located at 1900 American Way in Kingsport.
Around 12:30 a.m. on April 27, Jones was transported to Holston Valley Hospital after police found him in the breezeway of his motel room with a laceration to the neck.
According to KPD Officer Aaron Goddard’s report, when police asked Jones about the nature of his injury, “he stated that he fell on a knife.”
Goddard further stated in his report that Hale was a suspect.
