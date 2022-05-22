May is a month of celebrations! Graduations from college, high school and kindergarten are the top current conversations with my family and friends. Other celebrations of weddings and baby dedications are also on our family calendar.
I also celebrate that life in some ways has returned to normal with in-person meetings, conferences, and seeing folks in the community. I am happy for this new season!
But in the midst of our lives are worries: the Ukraine War, inflation, worker shortages, projected food shortages, baby formula shortage, childcare availability, racial equity, and more.
So how do we survive? I think the answer is living in a positive community with others. I’m so proud to live in Kingsport where I know that friends and neighbors, businesses and non-profit organizations are all collaborating to make our community and region better for the future.
I heard a quote last week, credited to Warren Buffett, that resonated with me. “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” I love that quote! I look at some large trees now and I can sometimes remember when they were planted. I look at some small trees that I’ve planted. Now I’m spending time watering and fertilizing. I’m enjoying watching them grow. I’m thinking about where, literally and figuratively, I should be planting other trees.
As I think about planting too, I know that nothing is worse for a young plant or tree than a drought. So, I’d encourage you, in spite of the difficult worries of our present lives, to be giving back.
This is a very important year for United Way, the initiatives, organizations, and the community we serve. We want all of them to be growing strong and flourishing! That will take community, each one of us, choosing to give back this year, even when it’s hard, to make a difference, to be planting shade, in the lives of those to come.
Thank you for believing in the community vision of United We’re Strong! Together, we CAN make a difference.