The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was seeking assistance from the public Sunday evening in identifying a male suspect who fled on foot during a narcotics investigation.
The HCSO reported that the male fled the scene as a passenger on foot of a felony evading vehicle pursuit that went from Mount Carmel into west Kingsport.
The driver was apprehended. Another female passenger fled on foot as well.
The two suspects that are still at large are suspected to have a significant amount of drugs in a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121 and pass any credible information onto Deputy Ricky Begley, the investigating officer.