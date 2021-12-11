It’s the Christmas Season and downtown Rogersville Tennessee was all lit up over the weekend. Lots of shopping and visiting and celebrating with many different events. Sheldon Livesay had his Santa hat on at Christmas for the Children so I took some pictures and chatted with some of the people setting up
Earlier I had stopped by to check in with my crew at the Taste of Chicago after walking around downtown checking out the scene and everyone out and about. Actually, I stopped in a few more places to have fun before all the festivities Saturday and posted pictures online.
I asked my friend Destiny Lawson to join me Saturday and walk around and see the parade with her nephew Ben. We all had on our Christmas sweaters ready to get started. Lunch at the Red Dog first where I gave Ben a painting I had done. He is also an artist and Destiny as well.
We made our way around with Ben leading the way. Southern Magnolia Candle and Soapery was our first shop to visit. Miranda C Manning the Creative Director showed us around along with her lovely family. It’s located at 201 West Main Street Suite A Office: 423 500 4696 Cell: 423 736 2029 website:www.southern magnolia tree.com email: southernmagnolia202@gmail.com
So inviting and gracious they were with some nice merchandise available including candles, soaps, lotions and more. We all found something to our liking and made some new friends. Miranda said,” I would like to thank the people of Rogersville for coming out this weekend and supporting my small business. It has been a pleasure to meet you all and I look forward to being able to serve you in the future.”
The Elf Shop officially opened for one day only December 4th 1pm-6pm and had gifts for everyone under $5.00 and included gift wrapping at the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce 110 East Kyle Street Historic Rogersville.
The Elf Shop was busy when we arrived but Ben and Destiny managed to find some nice gifts for friends and family. The kids all seemed to be enjoying themselves and the excitement spilled out of the shop to the outside where the gift wrapping was taking place.
The Local Artist Gallery was our viewing station for the parade and what a fantastic spectacle that was. Hopefully everyone got enough candy and a chance to see Santa. Afterwards we parted ways but I found a few more friends eager to keep the party going. We strolled through town and stood in front of the Courthouse to chat with people wanting to see the Christmas Tree lighting before heading to Hale Springs Inn to sit on the patio. It was a lovely evening and we even met Edward the rabbit near the gazebo. Walking back through town we decided to stop in at the Hollywood Hillbilly for live music by Stoned Mountain Band. They were excellent and a great way to top off the day.
I meant to stop by Sweet Liberty and did so Monday. I met Tashi Baldy and her husband David who own the shop and run it. Tashi said,”For a year I was decorating sugar cookies and cakes from our home. It got to be too much. We found the perfect location and decided to bake our hearts out. We offer 40 flavors and continuously adding more. We moved here from Florida and have fallen in love with Rogersville especially during Christmas time,my favorite time. So it makes our days even more magical.”
Also if there are any photography buffs out there my friend Hazel Meredith is known for her photography instruction training via her webinars. Seminar presentations for camera clubs, and one on one personal training (all online and some in person “Barns & Back Roads Workshop “ in the Spring and Fall. These workshops are in person and limited to a maximum of: people at a time. Attendees spend 2-1/2 days photographing old barns, buildings and scenic spots throughout Rogersville and surrounding towns, and then spend approximately half a day on post-processing images where Hazel shares some of her favorite techniques. Hazel and her husband Dave also produce a virtual Creative Photography Conference twice a year that is 2 days (13 hours) of online seminars from various speakers around the country, and covering topics from photographing techniques, post-processing, and iPhoneography. More information can be found on Hazel’s website www.MeredithImages.com
I must give a shout out to my buddies at the HB Stamps Memorial Library for helping me out today with my column. Thanks Melissa Montgomery, Crystal Albright, and especially Nicky Needham for getting me set up and all your hospitality. I enjoyed it very much and plan to come by more often to soak up the atmosphere. Come by and check them out yourselves as well as a few books next time you are downtown.