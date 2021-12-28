This is part one of a two-part series
Surgoinsville’s historic Smith home in the epicenter of the Yellow Store community is still active and thriving, thanks to owner Kenny Culbertson.
Culbertson, a Hawkins County native and avid antique collector, told the Review that he has collected antiques since he was just a young boy. Interested in local history, Culbertson first drove past the home in 1996, fell in love with it and dreamed of one day owning it himself.
“When I first recognized the house, it was like God put it in my mind, and I wanted the house for some reason,” he said. “I asked him for it, but it was like the answer I got was, ‘don’t ask me again. Just thank me for it every time you drive by.’ So, as I came and went each time, I just said, ‘Thank you.’”
Finally, that dream came true in 2017, as the home came up for sale and Culbertson purchased it.
“It is an answer to prayer, and it’s been a real blessing to my life and my family’s life,” he said. “I practically don’t want to even go anywhere. I want to just stay here because it has just been so much fun.”
About the home
The home had been lovingly passed down from generation to generation. Though it was built around 1805, it has only been owned by six different families and generally kept in good condition. When Culbertson purchased it, he completed some light restoration work, but the home was still structurally sound.
The home, which overlooks a portion of Main Street and the turn onto Old Stage Road, has a large front porch with detailed stone stairs leading up to it. Culbertson noted that the stone used in these stairs was sourced from a rock quarry on nearby Thurman Road in Surgoinsville.
It also has seven different fireplaces, which are all still standing today. There are also several outbuildings on the property, including the original spring house, barn, grainery, cistern house, wood shed and smoke house.
The original two-story barn used to have a small tobacco barn addition on the back that has since been torn down.
Culbertson noted that the Smith family, who owned the home in the early 1900s, raised grain on the portion of the farm that is now the Surgoinsville airport. They also raised and killed hogs to feed their three children and the farm hands, to whom they fed lunch every day.
Culbertson noted that, according to some of the former owners, the property has some of the most authentic, still intact outbuildings in the area.
Though the outhouse is no longer standing on the property, Culbertson still has the original wooden seat from it. The outhouse was in the far backyard of the home, as “it wasn’t proper to have it close to one’s home.” Oddly, the original seat includes three holes instead of the usual one.
“Probably when she (the mother of the home) went, she took her small children with her,” Culbertson said. “It would have been such a long walk, dragging three kids out there.”
The home is also framed by several enormous boxwoods that are as tall as the nearby cistern house. Culbertson told the Review that his research indicates the boxwoods began as cuttings off of the boxwoods from Long Meadow, which is located in the Carters Valley community and is the oldest wooden home in the state. The original boxwoods themselves were brought from Scotland in the 1700s.
“You know they (the original owners of Long Meadow) really loved their trees, because they carried the boxwood starts with them as they came from Scotland,” he said.
“Yellow Store is really a community,” Culbertson told the Review. “The Smith name is synonymous with the home. I like to call it the Smith Culbertson homeplace, to add my name in there just a little bit.”
In later years, the home received additional notoriety when it was owned by Thomas and Sally Chiles Shelburne. Sally wrote a well-known column for the Kingsport Times called “On Sinking Creek,” which was published in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Shelburnes’ daughter, Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne, later published her first novel “Holding on to Nothing” in 2019, which received national accolades.
History of the Yellow Store community
There is sometimes a bit of confusion, as there are two beautiful antebellum homes just across the street from one another, both in the Yellow Store Community.
There is, of course, Culbertson’s Federal Style home, which is painted yellow in honor of the Yellow Store as well as the white, plantation-style Miller home, which has often been referred to in past literature as “the Yellow Store Home.”
In past Review articles and in written histories of the area, Culbertson’s home is often referred to as the Frank Smith home for some of its early owners.
Culbertson told the Review that his research indicates that his home was built by Jacob Miller, who was the son of the famed Peter and Sybil Pitzer Miller, who settled on Miller’s Island on the Holston River in 1780.
In a special Discover Hawkins County edition of Fall 2015 that marked Surgoinsville’s bicentennial, an article quotes local historian Rodney Ferrell as having this to say about Peter and Sybil Miller:
“The Millers were coming down the river in the 1700s on a flotilla boat,” he said. “They stopped on the bank on this little island to rest overnight. When they woke up the next morning, they loved it so much and thought it was so beautiful, they went and filed a claim on it and got a grant from King George.”
Culbertson’s research findings are consistent with a Review article from 1955, which notes that, while Peter Miller made his home at the mouth of Sinking Creek (in the current Miller home), his two sons lived on both sides of the river. Jacob bought property on Sinking Creek and married his wife Susannah Carmack in 1800. He later inherited his father’s home in 1810 when his father passed away.
“We knew they probably weren’t living as a newly married couple with his parents for that long,” Culbertson said.
When Jacon died in 1843, his son Cornelius, who has been referred to as C.C. Miller in some historical documentation, inherited the home, its land and the Yellow Store. When Cornelius died in 1870, he divided his property between his sons Wilie and DeWolfe. Wilie received the portion of land on the east side of Sinking Creek that included 375 acres and the store.
“To my understanding, after Wilie inherited it, his wife did a restoration on it and moved it a little bit out of the original Federal style,” Culbertson told the Review. “She was a town lady, so she didn’t like it out here in the country and wanted to move back to Rogersville.”
So in 1885, Wilie sold the home and land to James Forgey who sold it again in 1889 to Mike Ellegit. Ellegit then sold it again in 1890 to Robert V. Smith, who is also referred to in historical documentation as both Frank Smith and Bob Smith.
Stay tuned to the Weekend edition of the Review for part two of this story, which includes the history of the famous Yellow Store.